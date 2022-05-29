Carnage #3 Preview: X Marks The Spot

In this preview, The Spot… WILL DIE?! Carnage has targeted The Spot in this preview of Carnage #3. The question is, is this more of Carnage's violent madness on display… or is he just aggressively trying to eliminate Monkey Pox before it becomes another pandemic? Check out the preview below.

Carnage #3

by RAM V. & Roge Antonio, cover by Kendrik "Kunkka" Lim

Years ago, Peter Parker spurned a puddle of black, extraterrestrial goo and inadvertently created one of the deadliest foes he's ever encountered: VENOM. Years later, Venom's offspring found a willing host in the form of Cletus Kasady, a dangerous serial killer, and together the two formed an even deadlier being called CARNAGE. But what will become of the Carnage symbiote now, rejected by the only loving host it's ever known? And, like Venom before it, what new and terrifying creature will emerge on the other side?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.5"W x 10.1"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620243000311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620243000321 – CARNAGE 3 BARENDS SKRULL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620243000331 – CARNAGE 3 RON LIM VARIANT – $3.99 US

