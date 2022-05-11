Cartoonist Jeffrey Brown Takes On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Two comic worlds collide! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is one of indie comics' most interesting stories, going from a humble underground strip to one of the world's biggest media franchises, only to then see original co-creator Kevin Eastman return to reboot the comic at IDW Publishing in the 2010s. Now, another indie comics legend gives his take on the Turtles. Check out cartoonist Jeffrey Brown's sketch cover on IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #50 below, where he illustrates a tiny Raphael with a pair of sai almost as big as his body. Brown has made a name with media franchises such as Star Wars. However, he has also cut his teeth on personal indie comics about love and loss, such as the excellent graphic novels Clumsy and Unlikely, so it's still very intriguing to see him bring his unique style to TMNT.

My favorite part about this listing is the artwork on the back. Jeffrey Brown illustrated a back cover as well, with a slice of pizza that looks like one of those perfectly stretchy-cheesed slices from the original cartoon.

Jeffrey Brown Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #50 Hero Initiative Sketch Cover Edition Original Art – Signature Series (IDW Publishing, 2015) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages.

"Death" of Shredder. Partially blank sketch cover. Mateus Santaluoco and Cory Smith art. CGC notes, "Signed and sketch by Jeffrey Brown on 1/25/16 on front and back cover for the Hero Initiative". Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value for regular edition = $10. CGC census 4/22 for Signature Series: 51 in 9.8, none higher; for Universal grades: none in 9.8, none higher. From the TerraNova Collection

You can head over to Heritage Auctions now to bid on this slabbed comic. Best of luck to all Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans and Jeffrey Brown appreciators hoping to bring this one-of-a-kind item into their collection.