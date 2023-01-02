Cassandra Cain Only Gets to be a Robin in Another Dimension (Spoilers)

Cassandra Cain never got to be a Robin. Created by Kelley Puckett and Damion Scott, Cassandra Cain first appeared in Batman #567 in 1991 as the daughter of assassins David Cain and Lady Shiva. Taking on the identity of Batgirl, she was the first Batgirl to star in her own ongoing Batgirl comic book series and in 2004, Batman relied on Cassandra to control Gotham gang war violence. Replaced as Batgirl by Stephanie Brown in 2009, Cassandra Cain returned in 2010, working as an anonymous agent of Batman in Hong Kong before adopting the name Black Bat.

Along with Stephanie Brown, Cassandra Cain was deleted from DC Comics history by the New 52, with DC Comcis editorial believing both characters to be toxic within Batman fandom. However, she returned in the Batman & Robin Eternal comic book series using the code name Orphan, previously used by her father, David Cain. The character's full history was restored in DC's 2021 Infinite Frontier relaunch and after the events of The Joker War, she shares the Batgirls comic with Barbara Gordon and Stephanie Brown. She appeared in a starring role in the film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), as a young pickpocket played by Ella Jay Basco.

She's been Batgirl, Orphan and Black Bat, but she never got to be a Robin, but somewhere else, somewhen, somewhy she was. In another dimension at least. From tomorrow's Dark Knights Of Steel #9.

So you know that she's telling the truth. And thanks to Dark Crisis, we know that Dark Knights Of Steel is part of the new DC Multiverse and/or Omniverse.

So if you did ever want Cassandra Cain as a Robin, all you have to do is reach out across the dimensional divide…

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #9 (OF 12) CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Yasmine Putri (CA) Dan Mora

THE BESTSELLING SERIES CONTINUES! The opening battle for the Three Kingdoms takes a deadly and dramatic turn as heroes return…enemies are revealed…and dark secrets spill out like blood on the battlefield!