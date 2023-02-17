Cat Fight, Star Trek Echoes & Good Deeds in IDW May 2023 Solicits Star Trek: Echoes #1, Dark Spaces: Good Deeds #1 and Catfight #1 launch in IDW Publishing's May 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Star Trek: Echoes by Marc Guggenheim and Oleg Chudakov to pick up after the first Star Trek movie, Dark Spaces: Good Deeds #1 of 6 by Che Grayson, Kelsey Ramsay and Ronda Pattison and new series Catfight by Andrew Wheeler and Ilias Kyriazis launch in IDW's May 2023 full solicits and solicitations, below.

CAT FIGHT #1 CVR A KYRIAZIS

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231589

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A / CA) Ilias Kyriazis

John Wick meets Kill Bill, meets CATS?! Felix lives a life of high fashion and indulgence. Sure, he steals to get it, but he gets it on his own, nonetheless. When a mysterious character by the name of Schrodinger threatens Felix's only surviving family member in an attempt to recruit him into a crime syndicate, Felix is sent on a globetrotting game of cat and mouse in a heightened world of colorful criminal masterminds.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #1 CVR A RAMSAY (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231594

(W) Che Grayson (A / CA) Ramsay, Kelsey

Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces anthology line returns with an all-new story and creative team! In search of a fresh start, teenager Cheyenne Collins and her mother, Rebecca, move to St. Augustine, Florida, where they cross paths with Jean McKnight, a disgraced big-city journalist determined to pay her dues and rebuild her career, starting with a fluff piece on the town's upcoming 450th anniversary celebration.

When the quaint community's festivities give way to bloodshed and Cheyenne is the sole witness, Jean begins an investigation and the women find themselves at the heart of a supernatural conspiracy linked to St. Augustine's colonial past. Together, they vow to expose the town's historical sins, but the deeper Jean digs, the less clear it becomes: Who is Cheyenne Collins, and when does a quest for truth become a thirst for vengeance?

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK ECHOES #1 CVR A BARTOK

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231650

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Chudakov, Oleg (CA) Jake Bartok

From critically acclaimed screenwriter, producer, and comics writer Marc Guggenheim comes a brand-new miniseries detailing a never-before-seen adventure from Captain Kirk and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise! When a space anomaly thrusts a bounty hunter and her target-a criminal mastermind-into their universe, it's up to Kirk and his crew to stop them from unintentionally starting a war with the Romulans and unleashing a superweapon of foreign tech onto the system. But the strangers from another universe are more familiar than they assume for underneath their helmets are their doppelgangers from an alternate reality!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BREATH OF SHADOWS #5 CVR A CORMACK (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231586

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

Jimmy Meadows has been to some pretty dark places in his life, but not even the worst depths of his addictions compared to the horrors that await him at the bottom of the pit in this stomach-turning conclusion to the mind-bending horror tale from Rich Douek and Alex Cormack.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DARK SPACES TP WILDFIRE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231600

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Hayden Sherman

Legendary writer Scott Snyder presents Dark Spaces, a thrilling new anthology series exploring our deepest fears of the unknown. Six weeks into the slow burn of the historic Arroyo Fire, a crew of women from an inmate firefighting program are risking everything on the frontlines when their newest recruit-a white-collar convict with a deep network of shady dealers-discovers they're mere miles from her crooked former associate's abandoned mansion. When she proposes a plan to abandon their duties and hunt for riches under cover of smoke and ash, the team must decide if they're ready to jeopardize their one sure path back to normalcy for a shot at a score that would truly change their lives… but is this a flicker of fortune, or a deadly trap?

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 14.99

DEAD SEAS #6 CVR A BROKENSHIRE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231601

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Nick Brokenshire

With the horrific truth about Barrico Industries finally exposed, the only question now is whether anyone will survive long enough to stop them or if their fate rests at the bottom of the dead sea! It's the final issue of this supernatural thriller from best-selling author Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and fan favorite Nick Brokenshire (Star Wars Adventures).

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #3 CVR A KAMBADAIS

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231604

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) George Kambadais

Stuck in a magically booby-trapped dungeon, Eric and Diana desperately search for a way back to their friends before they become lunch for a Gelatinous Cube. Meanwhile, as Phaelona begins to better understand and control her magical abilities, Hank, Bobby, Sheila, and Presto fall helplessly under her spell. Only Uni seems to be immune. Friends become foes, and now it's up to Eric, Diana, and Uni to break the spell and save their friends before Phaelona unleashes her full power!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #7 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231607

(W) Stephen Jones (A) Riccardo Burchielli (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Guest artist Riccardo Burchielli (DMZ) joins Earthdivers, for a side mission to the Ice Age in the first of a four-issue mini-arc exploring America's pre-Columbian past! When Martin and Tawny's children disappeared, the couple barreled into the desert to track them down at any cost. Instead, they ran afoul of another group of rovers who claimed to be saving the world by traveling through a cave portal to the year 1492 to prevent the creation of America-an idea that defied belief until the grieving parents were lured into the cave and vanished in time and space. Now alone, Tawny must adapt to the wild marshlands of prehistoric Florida, circa 20,000 BCE, and the breathtaking and bloodthirsty megafauna are the least of her problems when she's caught in a war between a community of native Paleo-Indians and an occupying Solutrean force.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA RIVALS BIOLLANTE VS DESTOROYAH CVR A DOVE (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231611

(W) Nick Marino (A / CA) Sean Dove

No need for gloom, just drink a BLOOME! There's an irresistible new beverage, Bio-II from BLOOME, that's taken the world by storm. The lives of two unlikely allies collide as they scramble to unlock the sinister secrets behind Bio-II and halt the rebirth of the strangest botanical beast the Earth has ever seen, the blossoming Biollante! Dr. Meena Shyam is a disgraced kaiju researcher whose radical ideas saw her shunned by the scientific community. Needles is a slacker hacker who's just cracked the code behind BLOOME's proprietary recipe. Together, crisscrossing the moonlit hills and bridges of Pittsburgh, they race against the clock to stop Biollante's destruction as they call forth one of the deadliest kaiju of all time, the dastardly Destoroyah!

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 7.99

MY LITTLE PONY #13 CVR A SCRUGGS

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231614

(W) Robin Easter (A) Abby Bulmer (CA) Sophie Scruggs

The Mane 5 have entered the Maretime Bay Beachside Bake-Off, but nopony can agree on what to bake! One cup of sugar, two teaspoons of vanilla, and a whole heap of conflicting ideas make for an interesting cookie!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #61 CVR A FONSECA

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231617

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Mauro Fonseca

This is it! The end! (Of the arc, that is.) Everyone is focused on the central command tower: if that goes down, the city will fall. But are three teams enough to stop something it seems even Dr. Eggman can't control?

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STAR TREK #8 CVR A FEEHAN

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231620

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A / CA) Mike Feehan

The newly established Obsidian Council of Cardassia Prime has spoken: The time has come for Benjamin Sisko to stand trial for the atrocities he ordered and for his contributions to war crimes by the Federation during the Dominion War. Arc two of the critically acclaimed Star Trek flagship comic series continues here!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK ANNUAL 2023 CVR A STOTT

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231626

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A / CA) Rachel Stott

Join the writers behind the critically acclaimed Star Trek series for an exciting romp through the history of Star Trek! The Theseus crew finally get a chance to relax. But just as everyone settles down, a strange signal comes in with a message that reads, "Mr. Scott. We have a problem. Bring help.- Jim." Upon finding the source of the signal, the Theseus bridge crew step into a fully activated holodeck recreating the bridge of the original U.S.S. Enterprise complete with a "discovery" of some "strange new" guest stars!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 5.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT #3 CVR A UNZUETA

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231632

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Angel Unzueta

Amid a ruse gone wrong, Worf and his away team of B'Elanna Torres and Ro Laren find themselves imprisoned by Orion pirates wary of the supposed Maquis separatists. Meanwhile, in the captain's chair of the Defiant, Spock struggles to defend the ship with Lore's musings of chaos in his ear.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT #4 CVR A UNZUETA

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231638

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Angel Unzueta

With Kahless and the Red Path's mission to conquer the universe looming over their heads, the Defiant crew must overcome their differences if they're to prevent another massacre, and it's the most unlikely of diplomats to convince them of as much.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #3 CVR A HERNANDEZ

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231644

(W) Mike Chen (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

The Deep Space 9 crew throw a farewell party worth a corgi's weight in latinum! But just as they prepare to send off Latty, they are met with the screaming siren sounds of a security breach, and not only is the prized corgi nowhere to be found the Borg headset is missing as well. Now the crew must put their heads together to retrieve their pup and keep the tech out of enemy hands!

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK TP WARRIORS OF THE MIRROR WAR

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231654

(W) Danny Lore, Marieke Nijkamp, Celeste Bronfman, J Holtham (A / CA) TBD

Expand upon the world of The Mirror War in these short stories focusing on some of your favorite characters: Data, Geordi La Forge, Benjamin Sisko, and Deanna Troi! When Barclay becomes preoccupied with revenge, Data determines to help him right past wrongs so that the human can return to peak operating efficiency. Then, Geordi La Forge is on a scouting mission for Picard when he suddenly finds himself ambushed and teleported into an agony booth. When Benjamin Sisko is tasked with taking out Intendant Kira Nerys' political rival at a very public party, things quickly escalate from tense to dangerous when another figure from Sisko's past makes a dark appearance. And in the finale, at the rise of a new dawn for the Terran Empire, Deanna Troi reflects on how far her ambition has driven her on her calculating quest to seek power and escape among the stars.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 17.99

TMNT ANNUAL 2023 CVR A ARTIST TBD

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231655

(W) Michael Walsh (A / CA) TBD

The Ninja Turtles take to the streets for a simple patrol, but what they find will rock their shells! Realities collide in this oversized special issue where the Turtles come face to face with a threatening force from the future! Can the brothers band together to take down this mysterious foe?

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 6.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #1 CVR A LATTIE

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231658

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Tim Lattie

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Saturday Morning Adventures continue in our first multipart adventure! After an accidental encounter with an unknown element in the sewers of the city, the Rat King finds his ability to control the hearts and minds of rodents is waning. But in its place, he finds the ability to control reptile life, which will totally make things harder for the heroes in a half shell! Grab a bowl of cereal and be there for part one of "The Turtle King!"

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #3 CVR A SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR231663

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Ambush! The TMNT, Usagi, and Lord Noriyuki's forces have been set upon by the deadly Mogura Ninja clan! With Dr. WhereWhen's location still unknown and a conflict with Lord Hikiji on the horizon, the Turtles and their new allies will need to work together to reach their next battles. No matter what it may cost them!

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 4.99