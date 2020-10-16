Catwoman Has A New Magnetic Suit For DC Comics 5G Future State

If there's one sad thing about all the cool new looks for DC Comics' Future State rolling out, from cool creative teams, it's that these were originally meant to be the ongoing books, not just stories stuffed into over-sized comics in January and February. Still, you take what you can get. Such as the new look for Catwoman, in a story by Ram V and Otto Schmidt. Editor Jess Chen tweeted out;

When the Future State: Catwoman magnetic suit design came in from @OttoSchmidt72

I literally screamed (and I still am, actually)!! Future State: Catwoman #1-2 out in Jan/Feb 2021! @therightram story @OttoSchmidt72 art @LiamRSharp cover @Ben_Meares edit assists ME edits

Ram V added "In Jan! Part of @Dccomics Future State – I'm writing Catwoman in The Great Train Robbery ;) with the amazing @OttoSchmidt72

on art. New characters, old ones, dastardly villains, unexpected friends and really fast train. I promise you, it's one hell of a ride!"

FUTURE STATE: CATWOMAN #1 written by RAM V

art by OTTO SCHMIDT

cover by LIAM SHARP card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU Masked vigilantes have been deemed illegal, and the Magistrate has commandeered a bullet train to take those they've captured to a reformation facility—and filled the rest of the train with innocent children! Catwoman is hellbent on ensuring it never reaches its destination. Armed with a new magnetic suit, assisted by her trusty band of Strays, and featuring Catwoman's new protégé, she must pull off the impossible: a train heist where she steals…the train itself! But Selina isn't the only person aboard who has plans for this train and its most unexpected passenger! ON SALE 1/19/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US