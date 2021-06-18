Celebrate Pride for $9.99 in Marvels Voices Pride #1 [Preview]

Next week, Marvel celebrates Pride month in the most Marvel way possible: with a $9.99 comic book special with more variant covers than there are colors in the LGBTQ+ rainbow. Yes, it's Marvels Voices Pride, an 88-page one-shot anthology set to hit stores on Wednesday, and you can view a preview below. Enjoy!
MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1
MARVEL COMICS
APR210808
APR210810 – MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 ANKA VAR – $9.99
APR210819 – MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 COIPEL VAR – $9.99
APR210809 – MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 GANUCHEAU VAR – $9.99
APR210814 – MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 JIMENEZ PRIDE MONTH A VAR – $9.99
APR210816 – MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 JIMENEZ PRIDE MONTH B VAR – $9.99
APR210813 – MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 SOUZA VAR – $9.99
APR210812 – MARVELS VOICES PRIDE #1 VEREGGE VAR – $9.99
(W) Kieron Gillen, More (A) Javi Garron, More (CA) Luciano Vecchio
MARVEL CELEBRATES LGBTQ+ CHARACTERS & CREATORS WITH A RAINBOW-POWERED SPECIAL!
Marvel Comics is proud to present its first ever queer-centered anthology! Ring in Pride Month with an amazing assembly of writers and artists from all walks of life. Wiccan and Hulkling! Iceman! Mystique and Destiny! Karma! Akihiro! Nico Minoru and Karolina Dean! Celebrate these and so many more legendary characters from across the Marvel archive! New and fan-favorite creators tell their Pride stories – stories of inspiration and empowerment, stories that illustrate "the world outside your window" in full color. Plus, some of Marvel's biggest LGBTQ+ moments get a special reprinting. Don't miss an extraordinary new chapter in Marvel history!
88 pages/ONE-SHOT/Rated T+
In Shops: 6/23/2021
SRP: $9.99
