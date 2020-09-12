Ch-Ch-Changes: Tom King Out Of Swamp Thing Halloween Spectacular

When it was announced, the Legend Of The Swamp Thing Halloween Spectacular, out in early October, had Tom King as lead writer in the PR.

DC invites you to welcome Swamp Thing to your witching hour festivities. In this 48-page collection of six all-new stories, the Guardian of the Green reveals past lives and the unforgettable horrors that befall those who cross his path. From ancient Rome to present day, Swamp Thing stalks these ghostly and ghastly tales—all of which are best read by the light of a jack o' lantern!

Writers Tom King (Strange Adventures, Swamp Thing: Roots of Terror, Swamp Thing Winter Special), James Tynion IV (Batman), Vita Ayala, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (The Last God: The Fellspyre Chronicles) and Ram V (Catwoman, Justice League Dark) are among the writers penning these creepy tales with Domo Stanton (House of Whispers), Mike Perkins (Lois Lane), Emma Rios and Christian Ward providing the bone-chilling artwork.

But it seems that Tom King is no longer writing for the anthology. To be fair, he is a little busy writing other comic books associated with Rorschach, but it may also be part of more DC gossip I am hearing, that the premium rates associated with certain writers are being withdrawn. More on that later, probably.

DC doesn't state who, if anyone, will be replacing Tom King on this project, it's possible that everyone else will just shuffle round a bit. You can also watch Tom King later today on the DC Fandome panel talking about Watchmen and Rorschach. Maybe we might be getting a leak or two about that as well. Busy busy busy!

