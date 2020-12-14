Chainsaw Man Manga Ends but will Get Sequel, Also Anime Series

Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto's wildly popular and bloodily ultraviolent manga series, ended with its final chapter this week but turned out to be just the end of "Part One: Public Safety Arc." There will be a sequel series coming in the new year.

The concluding chapter to Chainsaw Man was simultaneously serialized in English on Viz Media's Shonen Jump app at the same time the original Japanese version was published in Japan. The original Japanese collected volume 10, or Tankubon, will be published in Japan on January 4th, 2021, and the final volume 11 will ship on March 4th, 2021. In the US, Viz Media has begun publishing the English edition of the paperbacks on a bimonthly basis, with volume one out in October, volume two out in December, and the rest coming at regular 2-month intervals. Anime News Network reported that the sequel series, Chainsaw man Part 2, will be serialized digitally on the Shonen Jump+ app and website.

Weekly Shonen Jump also announced that, unsurprisingly, Chainsaw Man would get an anime series next year produced by MAPPA, the studio currently on a roll with stylish and eye-catching anime adaptations of Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan: The Final Season.

The series is the goofiest ultraviolent superhero comic for many a moon. It's both serious and darkly comic and deeply goofy at the same time. It also deals with surprisingly deep themes like loneliness and the need for love and companionship. It's part of a current trend in Japanese comics where a title actually explains how literal the story is – in this case, "Chainsaw Man" is a man who literally becomes chainsaws. His head and arms become chainsaws!!

As its official synopsis says,

"Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!"