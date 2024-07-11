Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Manga, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: charles schulz, sdcc, udon

Charles Schulz Manga Biography Launches At San Diego Comic-Con

Charles Schulz Manga Biography by Yuzuru Kuki and Published by Udon Studios is to Launch at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Udon Studios has announced a new line of manga biographies, publishing three times a year, beginning with one on the life of Charles Schulz, the creator of Peanuts and Charlie Brown. It will launch at this year's San Diego Comic-Con with advance copies of the title on sale at the Peanuts booth, before coming to stores in October.

Manga Biographies: Charles Schulz is a 168-page manga graphic novel was written and illustrated by Yuzuru Kuki in 2019 and is now being translated into English for the first time. "This authorized biography spans Charles Schulz's life, from his youth growing up in Minnesota, through a burgeoning love of drawing and his time in the army, to becoming one of the most recognized and beloved cartoonists in the world. Told in a clear and welcoming style perfect for readers young and old, this gripping manga story touches on many real-world historical events that impacted Schulz's life, and the ways Peanuts impacted those events! In addition to the wonderful manga, Manga Biographies: Charles Schulz includes a timeline of major events in the world during Schulz's life, a selection of beautiful archival photos and information about Schulz and Peanuts, and a bibliography for further reading."

Manga Biographies: Charles Schulz

By Yuzuru Kuki, Cover by Chi-ko

Editorial Supervision by Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates.

168 Pages, color/b&w, manga, US.$13.99

ISBN: 978-1-77294-344-3

Available October 2nd, 2024

Published by UDON Entertainment / Manga Biographies First published in Japan in 2019 by KADOKAWA CORPORATION, Tokyo.

English translation rights arranged with KADOKAWA CORPORATION, Tokyo through TUTTLE-MORI AGENCY, INC., Tokyo.

UDON Entertainment is a publisher of original and translated art books, graphic novels, and manga, including those based on popular video game franchises, such as Street Fighter, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Dark Souls, Persona, and more, as well as transmedia properties including More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers, Summertime Rendering, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Kill la Kill, FLCL, Rose of Versailles, and Yu-Gi-Oh!.

