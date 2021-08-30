Charlie Adlard Negan Vs. Rick The Walking Dead Splash Page at Auction

Charlie Adlard originally drew the below page in 2012 as the cover to The Walking Dead #107, but it was instead repurposed by Robert Kirkman as a splash page to The Walking Dead #112 in 2013, as published by Image Comics/Skybound. It is currently up for auction from ComicConnect as part of a lot of original art pages, going under the hammer later today.

Here's how it looked on publication, with Adlard's signature coloured over. And a few choice words from Negan.

The Walking Dead #112 Splash page is up for auction from ComicConnect later today. In the original comic books, created by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard, Negan was the leader of a group of survivors in the Sanctuary in The Walking Dead, called the Saviors, which oppresses other survivor communities and forces them to pay tribute to him. He became a firm favourite in the comic books despite or perhaps because of, his potty mouth. After Rick Grimes and his fellow survivors agree to begin a trading relationship with the Hilltop Colony, they are ambushed by the Saviors. They are forced to obey Negan's orders to give the Saviors half of their supplies, as the other communities do.

Initially obedient, Rick and the others secretly conspire with other communities in the Washington, D.C. area to prepare for war against the Saviors. Negan resides in an abandoned factory, where most of the attractive women, formerly other men's girlfriends or wives, act as his harem. After his defeat at the hands of the allied communities led by Rick, he is incarcerated for years until Rick recruits him as a reluctant ally against the Whisperers. After Negan kills the Whisperers' leaders Alpha, the other survivors reluctantly accept him as an official community member. In the comic's final issue, set 20 years later, it is revealed that Negan is still alive. He avoids all contact with the other survivors, living on food parcels left by Carl and maintaining a state of mourning for his wife – or baseball bat – Lucille. Jeffrey Dean Morgan portrayed Negan in the television series, and he matched the original pretty much.