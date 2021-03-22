Che Grayson Has Riri Williams, Ironheart, Join The Avengers in June

Ironheart (Riri Williams) is a character created in 2015 by Brian Bendis, and Mike Deodato, and later redesigned by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda. She will be played by Dominique Thorne in the TV series, Ironheart, currently in development for Disney+.

A 15-year-old engineering student, she attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on scholarship where she designs a suit of armor similar to the Iron Man armor using material stolen from campus, later gaining a mentor in Tony Stark and joining the Champions.

But in the upcoming new Avengers #1 comic from IDW, licensed from Marvel, she will be joining a new iteration of The Avengers, alongside Captain America, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel and Iron Man. Written by Che Grayson and drawn by Ark Revner, Marvel Action: Avengers #1 series will be launched from IDW in June.

Che Grayson is a filmmaker, writer and TED speaker. She has written, directed and produced shorts, commercials and pilots while studying under the mentorship of Spike Lee and Kasi Lemmons. Currently Che is developing a series for TV, Magic Hour, starring Indya Moore. The pilot episode for Magic Hour, which she wrote and directed, is currently in post-production. She has written for Bitch Planet and DC Comics anthologies including Death Metal, and is also creator and self-publisher of her own superhero comic, Rigamo, about a young Black girl who discovers that her tears bring people back to life and creator of an animated series, Scatter Brains, a psychedelic space odyssey, currently in development.

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS #1

IDW PUBLISHING

APR210642

(W) Che Grayson (A/CA) Ark Reyner

Riri Williams A.K.A. Ironheart is taking the next step toward being a fully-fledged super hero as the newest member of the Avengers! But balancing her college course load at MIT and fighting bad guys and trying to fit in with the older and more experienced members of the team might prove harder than she expects-especially when super villain Blackheart arrives on the scene! In Shops: Jun 02, 2021 SRP: $3.99