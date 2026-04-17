Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: 100 Bullets, brian azzarello, Dave Johnson, Eduardo Russo, Fourth of July, Semiquincentennial

100 Bullets Returns As The US Of Anger for the Fourth Of July 2026

100 Bullets Returns as The US Of Anger from Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso and Vertigo for the Fourth Of July 2026 and the Semiquincentennial

Article Summary 100 Bullets returns July 1, 2026 as The US of Anger, timed for America’s 250th Semiquincentennial.

Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso reunite for an eight-issue limited series from DC Vertigo.

Lono and Loop Hughes return to a fractured America, where old grudges erupt amid new dangers.

The US of Anger is presented in stark black and white, targeting mature readers with crime-noir grit.

We knew 100 Bullets was coming back from DC Comics/Vertigo from Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso. Now it's scheduled for the 1st of July 2026, just ahead of the Fourth of July on America's 250th year, the Semiquincentennial, with full details… for 100 Bullets: The US of Anger.

"Not many people made it out alive from the fall of the Trust in 100 Bullets. Lono did—just barely—and the years since have taken him far from home. His onetime protégé, Loop Hughes, was the only one smart enough to walk away clean. But tragedy has come knocking on Loop's door, and the scent of blood has drawn a dangerous stray dog back across the border. Lono isn't back to make peace. He's back to make trouble. Lono is home again, and he's hunting through a landscape of good ol' boys and militias, megachurches, millionaires, and madmen. For more than two decades, 100 Bullets stood as one of the defining works of modern comics, set the bar for crime comics, and defined what Vertigo could be. The series reshaped Vertigo's crime-noir identity, set the bar with multiple Eisner and Harvey awards, and proved that creator-driven crime fiction could be as literary and ambitious as anything in the medium. Its influence has never faded, and its relevance has only sharpened. In Brother Lono, the titular character tried and failed to save his own soul. In The US of Anger, he becomes something far more dangerous: a catalyst for the demons already lurking in America's shadow. As the country reaches its 250th anniversary, the world has finally caught up to the kind of story Azzarello and Risso have always told—one where violence, power, and rage collide in ways that feel uncomfortably familiar. Their new story cuts directly into the fractures of modern America, rendered for the first time in stunning black and white, bringing a stark new visual edge to a world that has never felt more timely. Vertigo was built on stories that cut deep. The US of Anger is exactly that kind of story."

100 Bullets: The US of Anger #1 is written by Brian Azzarello with art by Eduardo Risso, lettering by Clem Robins, and a main cover by Dave Johnson, with variant covers by Frank Miller, Jock, and Eduardo Risso. The 40-page debut issue is priced at $3.99, with cardstock variants available for $4.99, and is the first instalment of an eight-issue limited series arriving on July 1, 2026. 100 Bullets: The US of Anger is published under DC Vertigo and carries an Ages 17+ content descriptor for mature readers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!