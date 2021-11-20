Checkmate #6 Preview: Leviathan's Final Fate Revealed

CHECKMATE #6 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC121

0921DC122 – CHECKMATE #6 (OF 6) CVR B MATT TAYLOR CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Alex Maleev

The shocking finale to the DC spy event of the year. Everything is revealed…and only one will survive the showdown between Checkmate and Leviathan. Also, who is the Daemon Rose, and why does he have a gun pointed at Superman's face? Plus: Mr. King's identity revealed, as well as the reason he has sacrificed everything to bring Checkmate back!

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $3.99

