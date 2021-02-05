Chicago Delays CAKE Until June 2022

The Chicago Alternative Comics Expo, or CAKE, was originally planned for June 2020, but obviously didn't happen. Then they rearranged for June 2021, but as they have told attendees, that is looking a bit dodgy now as well. So they have delayed for another year, got June 2022. They state;

In March 2020, CAKE's organizers voted unanimously to postpone our June 2020 expo. We had completed our exhibitor, venue and special guest selection for 2020, and even though we were heartbroken that public health circumstances necessitated postponement, we proposed a delay until June of 2021.

While we are encouraged that the State of Illinois has, as of this writing, administered COVID-19 vaccine doses to over 1 million people: non-essential vaccinations are not scheduled to begin until June 2021, with an estimated completion in December 2021. We do not have a clear predictive model of national or international vaccination schedules.

Because we are unwilling to jeopardize the safety of our exhibitors, public guests, or volunteer staff, we have unanimously voted to delay the show again, with a new proposed date of June 2022. If you were accepted as an exhibitor for 2020's expo, your acceptance and table fee will still carry over to the next show. CAKE's organizers are very proud of the show we put together last year, and we will be thrilled to host you. If you would like a refund of your table fee, please email us at cake@cakechicago.com and your request will be honored.

We are not planning a virtual fest of any kind for 2021, as we feel it is better to honor the expectations of our exhibitors that they will have a physical table at a physical expo as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we're working on a series of digital programs called CAKEPOPS – check-ins with CAKE creators about topics of interest. Additionally, we are exploring the means to expand our Cupcake Award to give financial relief to emerging comics artists in Chicago and beyond.

We are confident that the Chicago comics community will weather this unprecedented public health crisis. If you are in a position to do so, please continue to support Chicago's excellent comics stores, creators, and other institutions to help cultivate the next generation of talent. We will see you on the other side, and we look forward to it very much.