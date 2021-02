Children Of The Atom and Amazing Spider-Man Top Advance Reorders

Advance reorders time! Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

Where we see Amazing Spider-Man bumping up its advance reorders – and yet more for a new printing of that webhead cover. Children Of The Atom also makes a strong performance as does the first issue of the new series Procter Valley Road from Grant Morrison.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 3RD PTG GLEASON VAR LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CHILDREN OF ATOM #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS LEGENDS OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WEAVER DM V $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CHILDREN OF ATOM #1 NAUCK VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #1 CVR A FRANQUIZ (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 BUSCEMA DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #61 MICHAEL CHO SPIDER-MAN TWO-TONE VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CHILDREN OF ATOM #1 MULLER DESIGN VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS RADIANT BLACK #1 2ND PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS KARMEN #1 CVR B MANARA (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS PROCTOR VALLEY ROAD #1 CVR B WILDGOOSE (MR) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT STAR WARS LEGENDS OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 CHING CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1 BROOKS VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS CULT OF DRACULA #1 (OF 6) CVR B MAER $3.99 SOURCE POINT PRESS WOLVERINE BLACK WHITE BLOOD #4 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 COELLO CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS KARMEN #1 CVR A MARCH (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS MANIAC OF NEW YORK #2 $3.99 AFTERSHOCK COMICS DAREDEVIL #28 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CHILDREN OF ATOM #1 CHANG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ETERNALS #3 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY ARE DEAD TP VOL 01 DISCOVER NOW $9.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT STAR WARS #12 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

DESCRIPTION SRP VENDOR WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 DM VAR NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS WOLVERINE OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN GRAND DESIGN OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #1 (C: 1-0-0) $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER SEARCH LIBRARY ED HC (C: 0-1-2) $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 01 (C: 1-0-1) $9.99 VIZ LLC TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 3RD PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #55 2ND PTG GLEASON VAR LR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT X-MEN LEGIONQUEST HC $75.00 MARVEL COMICS GHOST RIDER BY DANIEL WAY COMPLETE COLLECTION TP NEW PTG $34.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP $29.99 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY GN TP FIRST CLASS $13.99 MARVEL COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE RECKLESS HC (MR) $24.99 IMAGE COMICS GODZILLA COMP RULERS OF EARTH TP VOL 02 (C: 1-1-2) $29.99 IDW PUBLISHING RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS DEATH STALKERS #1 CVR A LEE $4.99 ONI PRESS INC. STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC #1 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WITCHER OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $24.99 DARK HORSE COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 05 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMITE AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER NORTH AND SOUTH LIBRARY EDITION HC $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS

Advance reorders advance reorders advance reorders