Chip Zdarsky & Kris Anka Return To The White Trees With Whisper Queen

Chip Zdarsky and Kris Anka, the team behind The White Trees return to the land of Blacksand with an all-new chapter, The Whisper Queen.

Chip Zdarsky and Kris Anka, the team behind The White Trees return to the land of Blacksand with an all-new chapter in The Whisper Queen, a three issue miniseries set to launch in the Image Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations. The White Trees issues will be collected into a reprint available the following week. The series also boasts alternate covers by Fiona Staples and Rosemary Valero-O'Connell.

"The White Trees is the best project I've ever been involved in, thanks to the gorgeous work by Kris and Matt," said Zdarsky. "We always knew there were more stories to tell in the world of Blacksand, so getting the gang back together for another wild, action-filled adventure was a no-brainer. It's years in the making and I hope everyone is ready to find out what happened next in The Whisper Queen!" Anka added: "We're back!"

WHISPER QUEEN #1 (OF 3) CVR A KRIS ANKA (MR)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Kris Anka

MINISERIES PREMIERE. CHIP ZDARSKY (NEWBURN, Batman) and KRIS ANKA (Across the Spider-Verse), the ALL-STAR TEAM behind THE WHITE TREES, return to the fantastical land of Blacksand! The royal guard has sent their most capable bounty hunters after the accomplices in the king's murder! Javro, once the king's most skilled assassin, must find the killers before they and the bounty hunters—including her son—are wiped out by the kingdom's most feared specter: The Dark Whisper!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/1/2024

WHITE TREES (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Kris Anka

BOTH ISSUES of the acclaimed fantasy miniseries by** CHIP ZDARSKY** (NEWBURN, Batman) and KRIS ANKA (Across the Spider-Verse) collected together for the first time! In the fantastical world of Blacksand, peace was hard-won, and three unbending warriors carry the scars to prove it. Now, almost twenty years later, their children are missing and war is on the horizon. Can they put aside their memories of the war—and each other—for one last adventure?

Collects THE WHITE TREES #1-2 Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 5/8/2024

