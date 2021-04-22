Chip Zdarsky & Pasqual Ferry's Spider's Shadow Gets Added Issue

Chip Zdarsky and Pasqual Ferry's Spider-Man What If mini-series, Spider's Shadow, was solicited as a four-issue mini-series. Even the intro page to the first issue said so.

But Marvel Comics have now told retailers that Spider-Man: Spider's Shadow will be a five-issue mini-series and have altered solicitations to match…

SPIDER-MAN SPIDER'S SHADOW #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB210549

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Phil Noto

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM? Peter Parker once put on an alien suit that nearly destroyed his life – but what if he'd never taken it off? Ignoring every warning, Spidey embraces the dark symbiote! Haunted by terrible nightmares and exhausted by an endless barrage of bad guys, Peter can't seem to catch a break these days. So when the Hobgoblin attacks, he finds a hero at the end of his rope…and vulnerable to new dark impulses. Spider-Man is about to change his rules – but is it truly Peter who is in charge? Creative powerhouses Chip Zdarsky, Pasqual Ferry and Matt Hollingsworth bring you a terrifying tale of a Peter Parker possessed and on the edge! Rated T+ In Shops: Apr 14, 2021 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-MAN SPIDER'S SHADOW #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210570

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Phil Noto

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?

Spider-Man's vicious new approach to crime has every villain on high alert! No one is safe as Peter succumbs further to his new dark powers. Wilson Fisk wants to put an end to this deadly new Spidey once and for all, but who is really the one coordinating this takedown attempt? And with Peter haunted more by his past each day, will someone be able to save him from his own mind? Rated T In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-MAN SPIDER'S SHADOW #3 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR210894

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Pasqual Ferry (CA) Phil Noto

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM? The greatest enemies of Spider-Man have banned together to take the new version of Spidey down! They must act fast, as their numbers dwindle at the hands of Spider-Man. While some plan for his demise, others like Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four hope to save him, but is it too late to have the old Spider-Man back… or even Peter Parker? 32 PGS./Rated TIn Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99

SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW #4 (OF 5)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISTIAN WARD

WHAT IF PETER PARKER BECAME VENOM?

Peter is finally free…or so he thought. The Fantastic Four are now in trouble, with Reed Richards in the crosshairs of the symbiote – and it's more dangerous than ever before! A brutal penultimate chapter, featuring guest stars galore and twists you'll never see coming!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99