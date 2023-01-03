Chip Zdarsky Swears By Batman #131

Chip Zdarsky writes on his Substack newsletter, "Okay, it's a big day at Zdarsky Manor. My new arc, THE BAT-MAN OF GOTHAM CITY, begins today in BATMAN #131 and it's nice and weird and creepy thanks to my old Daredevil partners Mike Hawthorne and Adriano Di Benedetto, along with our returning perfect colourist Tomeu Morey. With Jorge on covers! It's a wild issue where Batman is truly fucked. I pitched the below as a house ad for DC but they said "no thanks" Their loss! I think it really sums up the issue!"

Jorge Jimenez is currently taking a break from the Batman ongoing series to draw the Nemesis sequel series from Mark Millar, Netflix and Image Comics, but Chip Zdarsky says he will be returning with Batman #136 in June.

It may be notable that when Mark Millar first pitched Nemesis when it was at Marvel Comics and caused some negative reaction from DC Comics. At the time, Millar said "Yeah, a lot of people who've read it have been coming up with hilarious tag-lines. "What if Batman was The Joker?" is the tame one. "What if Batman was a total c-nt?" is maybe my favourite, although it's hardly going to be an ad. Marvel President Dan Buckley sort of paid me a compliment, saying, "This is such a stupidly simple and obvious idea. I can't believe nobody's ever come up with it before. You are the master of the stupidly simple idea.""

As a result of this, the planned cover for the first issue of Nemesis #1 was pulled from the Marvel Comics catalogue while they reworked it. "One of my friends at DC legal dropped me an informal email back in December saying that someone in editorial was a bit worried by the Batman and Joker mentions in an interview to promote a creator-owned book. They politely asked if I could avoid using those names as it was creating a bit of grief for them and I agreed, saying that's absolutely fine. Steve and I chatted after, wondering if the cover was a little too much too and we decided to ditch it and do another one."

I wonder if something rubbed off Mark Millar onto Jorge Jimenez, and he passed it onto Chip Zdarsky? Is this a new form of COVID with a side effect we have previously been unaware of? Batman #131 is out today.

BATMAN #131 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Mike Hawthorne, Adriano Di Benedetto (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Gotham City has never been darker or deadlier. And after Failsafe, there is no Batman to save it. Can the fractured ghost that roams the streets survive? Whatever happened to the man known as…Bruce Wayne? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/3/2023