Chris Claremont Has A Third X-Men Series To Follow Wolverine: Deep Cut

Chris Claremont is working on a new five-issue X-Men comic book series for Marvel Comics to follow Wolverine Deep Cut

Article Summary Chris Claremont returns with a new X-Men series following Wolverine: Deep Cut and Wolverine: Madripoor Knights.

Marvel's delays in Wolverine: Deep Cut pushed back the announcement of Claremont's new five-issue limited series.

Chris Claremont remains creatively independent, unaffected by current portrayals in main X-Men continuity.

Join Professor Claremont at The Uncanny Experience in New York for an exclusive class on The Secret History of The Hellfire Club.

Chris Claremont, the man most responsible for the current popularity of the X-Men as a Marvel franchise, has been out of the main X-books for a few decades now. But he remains on an exclusive contract at Marvel Comics and continues to write occasional X-Men side projects for the publisher. He is working on a new five-issue X-Men series for Marvel Comics. Popverse states that it was intended to be announced this autumn but was pushed back due to delays with his current Wolverine: Deep Cut limited series.

The book will follow the Wolverine: Madripoor Knights series and the current Wolverine: Deep Cut series, but I have no idea if this is also Wolverine. When asked if these books are affected by any current portrayals of characters in the main X-Men continuities, Chris just said, "The stories I do are the stories I do."

Previously, Bleeding Cool reported on Marvel Executive editor, SVP and Marvel Tom Brevoort saying "I don't know that I see a world in which he's situated on a series at the center of the line again. And that's really a reflection of how long Chris wrote the series and how much time has passed. You see, Chris spent 16 years living with those characters inside of his head, and he's consequently got very strong feelings as to who they are, what they would and would not do, and of backstories that never made it into print. But over the past 30 years, a ton of additional stories starring them have been printed—most of which are at variance to Chris' "head canon" to one degree or another. So, to give a sort of an example, pretty much everything that we know about the background and history of Mister Sinister is something that was created after Chris's departure. So his version of Sinister isn't that guy. There's a dissonance—it's not anybody's fault per se, but it exists, and it makes it difficult for Chris to sometimes work within fields that have now been tilled by others for as long as they were tilled by him."

Chris Claremont will also be Professor Claremont at the immersive Uncanny Experience in New York on September 28th and 29th, teaching a class on the Secret History of The Hellfire Club…

Step into the mind of a true visionary! Join us for an exclusive class led by none other than Chris Claremont, the mastermind who shaped the X-Men into the iconic team we know and love. This is your chance to learn from the legend himself, as he delves into the art of storytelling, character creation, and the secrets behind some of the most unforgettable moments in comic history. Don't miss this rare opportunity to gain insights from the writer who redefined the mutant universe! The Hellfire Club: A Secret History

Saturday @ 1:00pm

Delve into the dark realms of the history of The Hellfire Club with Professor Claremont. Learn about this elusive society and how it rose to power and influence in the world. Careful – there may be a quiz, so pay attention! Introduction by Chad Anderson. X-Men Q&A with Chris Claremont

Sunday @ 10:00am

Do you have any burning questions about the X-Men and their stories by Claremont? Feel like you have a No-Prize and ready to collect nothing for your findings? Come to Claremont's Audience Q&A and get the answers you seek! Moderated by Kevin Kinary.

