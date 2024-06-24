Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: chris claremont, from the ashes

Why Chris Claremont is Writing X-Men Again But Not The Main Comic

Tom Brevoort answers the question as to whether Chris Claremont would ever write the main X-Men series again.

In what is becoming one of the main go-to sources of information in the comics industry, Marvel Executive Vice President and new X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort answers the question in his Substack newsletter (commute willing) as to whether, after the modern-day Nightcrawler/Rogue./Mystique/Destiny story in the recent X-Men #35, if there were plans for a new Chris Claremont X-Men series set in the present day continuity. And he gave a rather non-evasive and straightforward answer, that is both tragic, pragmatic and reflective of comic book publishing realities.

"Chris is doing work in the X-Office, Dylan, and I expect that at some point he'll write another present day set X-Men story. The piece he did in UNCANNY X-MEN #700 with Salva was quite nice. But I don't know that I see a world in which he's situated on a series at the center of the line again. And that's really a reflection of how long Chris wrote the series and how much time has passed. You see, Chris spent 16 years living with those characters inside of his head, and he's consequently got very strong feelings as to who they are, what they would and would not do, and of backstories that never made it into print. But over the past 30 years, a ton of additional stories starring them have been printed—most of which are at variance to Chris' "head canon" to one degree or another. So, to give a sort of an example, pretty much everything that we know about the background and history of Mister Sinister is something that was created after Chris's departure. So his version of Sinister isn't that guy. There's a dissonance—it's not anybody's fault per se, but it exists, and it makes it difficult for Chris to sometimes work within fields that have now been tilled by others for as long as they were tilled by him."

So it's all Kieron Gillen's fault. But as we saw in X-Men #35/Uncanny X-Men #700, when current publishing realities eventually find themselves reflecting Chris Claremont's planned backstories, they can always bring him back to give them some emphasis and underlining…

