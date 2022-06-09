Chris Malgrain On The Journey To Adam Infinitum

French comic book creator Chris Malgrain posts to Facebook; regarding his upcoming comic book and TV series Adam Infinitum, and its strange pandemic journey to publication and potential broadcast;

You never know who may read your comics.

During the pandemic, when I made my comics free on my site and Indyplanet, SIDERAL, THE LAST EARTHMAN caught the attention of a Hollywood actor-writer-producer. A guy who appeared in one of my favorite tv shows, at that! He contacted me to say how much he loved my comic and offered to adapt it into an animated series! Yes, folks! ^^

We had a lot of video conversations that led to me redrawing the first issue to incorporate the inevitable visual alterations and story modifications. The project is now called ADAM INFINITUM and is circulating among Hollywood companies and financiers. I don't know if this cartoon will be picked, but the mere fact one of my creations has generated such interest is a great joy. Knowing everybody, my Hollywood partner showed it to a Disney honcho, who said that it was a terrific project but he couldn't buy it because Disney's superhero focus is the Marvel Universe. That was predictable, but I'm really happy my comic got to be seen by the Mouse. There are still many companies to go to. We'll see if something happens, but anyway this adventure has reinforced my belief in the spiritual principle "Give and Receive". I didn't expect a reward when I shared my work during the pandemic, but it brought about a beautiful chain of events. The "rat race" in the comic industry is not for me anymore. As Roger Murtaugh says: I'm too old for this shit. I just want to be happy, and what brings happiness and meaning to my artistic life is when a fan tells me they were touched by one of my stories. I've decided to make all my digital Oniric catalog free again. My website is going to become a library. Print comicbook lovers: the definitive version of THE FORMIDABLES is being published by Advent Comics!