Chris Thompson Leaves Hero Collector & Eaglemoss to be Freelance PR

There seem to have been a lot of comings and goings in the industry of late and the latest one to cross my desk is Chris Thompson, who recently left Eaglemoss after three years of establishing their Hero Collector range of licensed collectables.

Aside from being a former contributor and one of Bleeding Cool's favourite sons, Thompson had a significant run at Titan Comics from 2016 to 2019 and before that collected the Eisner Award for the dear-departed Orbital Comics. He also recently launched the new charity Comic Books 4 Kids UK! with Will O'Mullane.

I heard rumblings Thompson was planning to go freelance so I reached out for comment. In typical style, he came back quickly to confirm that the news was indeed true.

"It's both a scary and exciting prospect, but yes – I've decided to go freelance. Despite a couple of very interesting job offers (including one that was difficult to turn down) it seemed like now was the time to make a move as I had two clients who were prepared to take the leap with me. I'm pleased to say I'll be working with new comics studio, Wild River Comics – where I'll be reunited with former Titan editor, Martin Eden, and a great team of creatives – as well as the incredible people at Anderson Entertainment a.k.a. GerryAnderson.com. As someone who grew up on the Thunderbirds, Space 1999, and all those FAB properties, there was no way I could pass up this opportunity to work with them. With them as regular clients, I'm free to take on an extra client or two, as well as some smaller jobs or short-term projects. If there's anyone who has a small job they wouldn't normally expect someone to take on, I'm probably in a position to do it, so people should feel free to come and chat. In the meantime, I'll also be returning to my (grass)roots and doing a couple of shifts a week at Mega City Comics in Camden to keep my toe in the water and a finger on the pulse."

Considering all he's done so far this sounds like a perfect fit and a natural extension of Thompson's repertoire so we look forward to seeing where it goes. Interested parties can contact him at chris@popculturehound.com and you'll probably find more related stories here on Bleeding Cool in future.