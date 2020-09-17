Christopher Cantwell Takes Fantastic Four on a Road Trip in December

Marvel's latest wunderkind writer Christopher Cantwell is currently relaunching the Iron Man series, the first issue published this week. And is also writing a one-shot for December with Marvel's oldest family, the Fantastic Four. Are we sure he's not related to Dan Slott? We'll see if he starts writing She-Hulk or Spider-Man. Anyway, he's writing a Fantastic Four one-shot for Marvel drawn by Filipe Andrade, and it looks like it may be entering the territory of body horror, something – even with the members of this family and their super powers – is not something they have often delved into. Despite one of them looking like a bunch of rocks, another bursting into flame, one stretching himself out of all recognition and a fourth who doesn't want anyone to look at her. The Grand Canyon, and whatever further disfigurements Reed Richards has in mind awaits the four of them in December… if you can keep your food from coming back and covering the pages…

FANTASTIC FOUR: ROAD TRIP #1

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

FILIPE ANDRADE (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

Variant Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

The Fantastic Four have earned some much-needed time away from the job, and Reed has planned a — well, fantastic — old-fashioned family vacation to the Grand Canyon for some good rest, relaxation and team-bonding time. But Reed's manic mind can't quite disengage, and soon an obsessive side experiment he brought with him has all of them experiencing gruesome and terrifying side effects from his strange specimens. As everyone's bodies begin to horribly go awry on a cellular level, it's a race to solve their lethal affliction, all while stuck in a remote Arizona cabin with no help for miles.

40 PGS./ONE SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99