Christopher Cantwell's Kid Maroon in Vault's November 2024 Solicits

Christopher Cantwell and Victor Santos launch Kid Maroon #1, with a fake history, in Vault Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Christopher Cantwell and Victor Santos' Kid Maroon #1 launches, featuring a new fake history twist.

Vault Comics reveals November 2024 releases with new issues of Goobers, Lilith, and Something Crawled Out.

Cantwell and Santos revive the 1940s-inspired Kid Maroon, a hard-boiled boy detective series in Crimeville.

Check out the upcoming supernatural, horror, and detective stories from Vault Comics' latest offerings.

AIPT fell for it. So did Comicon. Comics Beat hedged their bets the day after. Bleeding Cool had already said it was bollocks. The fake history behind Kid Maroon is part of the new series by Christopher Cantwell and Victor Santos, launching in Vault Comics' November 2024 solicits and solicitations.

KID MAROON #1 (OF 4) CVR A VICTOR SANTOS

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Victor Santos (A/CA) Victor Santos

Back in print for the first time in over 75 years in a stunning double-length issue #1… the world's only hard-boiled boy detective — KID MAROON. From Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Doctor Doom, The Blue Flame, Halt and Catch Fire) and Victor Santos (Polar, Violent Love)! Two years ago, Walden Maroon outgrew his small town, his loving parents, and the low stakes mysteries involving missing butterflies and stolen cookies. Since then, he's dwelled within the cesspit of Crimeville, where murders, vice, and corruption are the city's bread and butter. But at 12 years old, Kid is weary. When a string of horrific killings and arsons spring up in the streets, can he crack the case with his quick wits and slingshot? Or does Kid Maroon secretly yearn for what he's never gotten to be… a kid? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

GOOBERS #3 (OF 3) CVR A RYAN LEE

(W) Cody Ziglar (A/CA) Ryan Lee

Homecoming is over. The Uber-Goober has been unleashed. Can Clay save his past to save his future? The epic end (…for now?!) of Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Spider-Punk, Futurama) and Ryan Lee's (Rick & Morty) body-snatching splatter-fest!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

GODFATHER OF HELL #2 (OF 4) CVR A PIUS BAK

(W) Cavan Scott (A/CA) Pius Bak

All part of the racket. Dario Santini has died and gone to hell… And the fun's only begun. He has new powers, a new companion in the sarcastic imp Jaakobah, and a new job (sort of). He was a debt collector for the mob. Now he's a debt collector for the devil. Sold your soul to Satan and want out of the deal? Tough luck, pal… Dario's coming for you. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

LILITH #3 (OF 5) CVR A CORIN HOWELL (MR)

(W/A/CA) Corin Howell

Hungry for more? The hunt went sideways, and now Lilith is fighting for her life against Michael, a fellow Babylonian out for her head. She just wants to go home, but she still needs Penelope's help to get there. Somehow, even more problems arise in the shape of gooby monsters that are threatening to wreak havoc in Penelope's shop! Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 11/13/2024

SOMETHING CRAWLED OUT #4 (OF 4) CVR A CAS MADCURSED PEIRANO

(W) Son M. (A) Cas MadCursed Peirano, Dri Gomez (CA) Cas MadCursed Peirano

All roads lead to… home. Eddie knows all that's waiting for her at the end of this is the horror of what her town has done and what she has done. There's no turning away from it, no going back. The only thing she can do now is step forward into the darkness and greet what crawls out. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024

