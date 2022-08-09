Christopher Lincoln Sells The Night Librarian OGN For Half A Million

Christopher Lincoln's graphic novel, The Night Librarian is pitched as Night at the Museum at the New York Public Library. About a brother and sister swept into an epic adventure with a mysterious Night Librarian (and some famous characters breaking free from classic books) as they battle literature's most dangerous villains to save their beloved library from destruction, he has sold North Amerian rights to Kate Harrison at Dial Books for hat is described as a "mid-six figure preempt." Which means Dial bought the rights for around half a million before anyone else got a chance to look at it. The second book for 2025 will be set in another famous library in the world.

Publication of The Night Librarian is set for spring 2024. Christopher Lincoln's agent, Daniel Lazar at Writers House brokered the deal and every other graphic novelist is probably beating a path to his door right now.

Page and Turner Reed always love visiting their local midtown library, and with their parents traveling (again!) and their nanny AWOL, the library has become a great escape. But on their latest visit, they will find themselves swept into an epic adventure when a valuable book they're carrying disappears at the library. The twins (who are anything but identical) must work to build trust with each other, a mysterious Night Librarian—and some famous characters breaking free from classic books!—as they battle literature's most dangerous villains to save their beloved library from destruction.

Christopher Lincoln is also the author of Billy Bones: Tales from the Secrets Closet, published in 2008 by Little Brown Books for Young Readers and Billy Bones: The Road to Nevermore, published in 2009. Before becoming a writer, he worked as an animator, then as an advertising art director for many years.