Christopher Priest Ends Vampirella Run By Marrying Dracula

Vampirella? Indeed, it might not have been expected that some of the more nuanced and educative writing about the Black experience in America in comic books would have been in a two-year run on Vampirella and its spinoff series sacredsix published by Dynamite Entertainment. But that's the kind of thing that Christopher Priest brings to the party. But in October it is coming to an end with Vampirella #25, for the character's fiftieth series, and a wedding, alongside Priest's collaborator on the run, Ergun Gunduz.

Can the Daughter of Drakulon cheat fate? A mysterious, innocent young man is beset with a deadly prophecy. He may just be the resurrection of the one and only deadly Dracula. But with a chance of breaking the curse with the power of love, Vampirella forges a bond in blood to save his life and destiny. Check the registry, clean your tuxedo, and save the date – October 20th! "Like most everything we've done in VAMPIRELLA, expect the unexpected," said writer Christopher Priest, "Which, of course, makes it really hard to promote without giving away the surprises. It's a tired trope to say this is a Dracula story unlike any you've read before – but it really is. And, unlike some other big announcements, our gal won't be left at the altar!" In "Seduction of the Innocent," Vampirella survived a tragic plane crash engineered by an alliance of her greatest foes – including her own mother! Readers met a diverse cast of new characters including Victory, Benny the Witch, Doc Chary, Katie the vampire groupie, the Six Marys, and more. Next, in "Interstellar," the vampiric heroine returned to her home planet of Drakulon, faced with the moral quandary of saving the mother who just manipulated her, and retracing her own origin.

Then in issues #23 and 24, the runup to the "Red Mass," Vampirella is stalked by Shane The First Man, a murderously unhinged Apollo astronaut from an alternate Earth. Vampirella quickly learns that Shane's descendant, a child she'd once shielded from religious zealots, has grown to manhood and is a carrier of the Dracula Virus: the genetic essence capable of reincarnating the deadliest evil the world has ever known. While seeming nothing at all like the dark lord, FBI Agent Matt Ecsed is, nonetheless, under an ageless curse, destined to become the immortal Dracula – unless Vampirella makes the ultimate sacrifice. Everything has lead to this! And that's not all! This explosive issue marks the conclusion of the 50th anniversary celebration. But could it possibly be the end of Priest's tales of Vampirella? It wouldn't be fair to just drop the microphone after a wedding, so fans can stay tuned for the exciting next paths for the character to be announced soon… It's the ending of the critically acclaimed era, but the start of something even bigger!