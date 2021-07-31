Chu #6 Review: A Dumpster Fire That Walks Like A Woman

In the tradition of Chelli Aphra, Jessica Jones, or Devi Vishwakumar, this series' lead Saffron Chu is a dumpster fire that walks like a woman, a relentless cascade of bad decisions wreaking havoc wherever she goes. Now, following in the tradition of T-Pain, she's on a boat, on the run from the law, sticking with the boyfriend Eddie, who got her in this mess and completely determined to keep making the bad calls with a smile on her face. She has a food-based superpower like her family (as seen in the previous Chew series) — absorbing information by sharing meals with people — and uses it for shenanigans instead of the public good.

While they wait on her senile grandfather to give up the goods on an epic haul, they plan to rob the cruise ship's casino … with nowhere to go afterward. This leads to an indecent proposal, a helpful dinner, and a late-night stroll that surprises at least one of its participants.

Writer John Layman knows how to make a scoundrel character shine, and the art from Dan Boultwood is both cartoony (check the eyebrow through the hair gag) and action-packed (check the moment for "perfect timing") in a way that is very good for the storytelling. The only possible criticism that one could levy is that everything happened to pass a piece of paper, which is a bit of a long road to get there. This series will definitely shine more brightly in a collection, as the periodical pacing does its plot no favors. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

Chu #6

By John Layman, Dan Boultwood

'(SHE) DRUNK HISTORY,' Part One Felon. Parole violator. Fugitive. Cibopars. Food-powered master criminal Saffron Chu is back, staring down the barrel of the biggest – and strangest – score of her career. Return to the CHEW-niverse once again for Saffron's second blood-soaked adventure and an alcoholic art heist that spans the centuries.

