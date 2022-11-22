Ciro Tota's Photonik Man Of Light in Fairsquare February 2023 Solicits

Ciro Tota's Photonik Man Of Light is getting translated from the French to the English, and launches in Fairsquare's February 2023 solicits and solicitations. Originally published over forty years ago in Mustang magazine from Lug Editions, an anthology of original superhero comics aimed at audiences of Marvel and DC comics. When that series finished, Photonik continues as a backup strip in the Spidey comic book. Photonik is Taddeus Tenterhook, is a New York orphaned teenager with a hunch, who is accidentally transformed into Photonik, a "man of light" with superpowers.

PHOTONIK MAN OF LIGHT #1 CVR A TOTA

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

DEC221320

DEC221321 – PHOTONIK MAN OF LIGHT #1 CVR B ROUX – 12.99

DEC221322 – PHOTONIK MAN OF LIGHT #1 CVR C FIORELLI – 12.99

(W) Ciro Tota (A / CA) Ciro Tota

All his life, he was bullied and sometimes called a monster. But when hunchback Thaddeus Tanterhook becomes the flawless Photonik, the Man of Light, people only see the hero. Will his powers change the man he is inside? This is the new series you don't want to miss! Written and drawn by Ciro Tota, Photonik: Man of Light has achieve cult status in France where hundreds of thousands of readers have followed his adventures through the years. It has the charm and classic feel of X-Men, Spider-Man and Hulk. It stars a trio of outcasts ready to save the day while society rejects them… Sounds familiar? Next to Photonik, a stray kid who never misses a shot, Tom Thumb, and an Holocaust survivor with psychic powers, Dr Ziegel are going to help Thaddeus defeat major threats such as the Minotaur. Buckle up! And get ready to fall in love with this feel good action series with a big heart! Issue #1 comes with three fabulous covers from series creator Ciro Tota, artist extraordinaire Stephane Roux (Zatanna, Star Wars, Harley Quinn…) and rising star Ivan Fiorelli (X-Men, Venom, One-Hit Wonder). In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 12.99

DEAR BODY TP

FAIRSQUARE COMICS LLC

DEC221323

(W) Lea Bordier (A) Carole Maurel, Karensac, Cy, Gentilhomme, Marie Boiseau, Sibylline Meynet, Mirion Malle, Anne-Olivia Messana, Daphne Collingnon, Gomez Lucile, Mademoiselle Caroline, Mathou (CA) Eve Gentilhomme

12 women and non binary people describe their relationship with their bodies in their own words. Illustrated by 12 brilliant artists. A stunning and creative graphic novel about body positivity. Our Bodies. Our Rules. Our Stories. For years, Lea Bordier has interviewed over 70 women and non-binary people from all walks of life about themselves and their bodies on her YouTube channel.

With the help of 12 female and non-binary cartoonists, Lea has adapted hundreds of hours of interviews into a graphic novel packed with 12 powerful and emotional stories. This is a journey into the lives of twelve women and non-binary people and their relationship with their bodies, in their own words. Dear Body is an important and visually stunning graphic novel about body positivity. In Shops: Feb 01, 2023 SRP: 24.99