Claudia Boldt's New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel With Dogs, Dog Days

Dog Days is a new middle-grade graphic novel series by author-illustrator Claudia Boldt, bought by ill Davis at Astra/Hippo Park

The series follows best dog friends Sausage and Mia in humorous middle school and home adventures.

Claudia Boldt’s agent Debbie Bibo negotiated the deal with Jill Davis at Astra/Hippo Park.

Claudia, an award-winning illustrator, posted the first art from Dog Days, transitioning to traditional pencils.

Dog Days is a new middle-grade graphic novel series by author-illustrator Claudia Boldt. Three stories per book follow two best dog friends, Sausage and Mia, through funny, awkward situations in middle school and at home. Jill Davis at Astra/Hippo Park has acquired world rights and publication for the first book is scheduled for the autumn of 2025. Claudia Boldt's agent, Debbie Bibo, at the Debbie Bibo Agency, negotiated the deal.

Claudia Boldt is a graduate of the Glasgow School of Art, Kingston University, University College London and University of California Los Angeles, and now lives in Los Angeles. She says that her "specialty is to write and illustrate entertaining and slightly absurd coming of age comedies starring animal characters who struggle to be their better selves." She has seen eleven of her books have been published, she also creates illustrations for picture books, editorials, book jackets and games and her work has been exhibited internationally. She is the recipient of a Booktrust Best New Illustrator Award, one of her books has been selected for The White Ravens and her work has been shown at the Bologna Illustrators Exhibition.

She founded and art directed the kids magazine The Loop from 2012 to 2015, with Eleanor Meredith, and they also wrote and art directed a Think and Make like an Artist for Thames and Hudson which won the 6-12 yrs category in the Academy of British Cover Design Awards as well as the British Book Design and Production Award for best children's trade title for ages 9-16 years.

Claudia Boldt posted on Instagram "This image is the first final art I am sharing from my new book 'Dog Days' which I am working on with Jill Davis at Hippo Park. It's the first non-digital work I have done in a while and it's been really good to work with traditional pencils."

