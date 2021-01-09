Clayton Henry, Drawing Unannounced DC Comics On TikTok

Clayton Henry is a comic book artist in the school of Bryan Hitch, Kevin Maguire, Doug Manke, with clear, strong, variable lines, lots of action in awareness of space, and not afraid to drop black and feather it out. Best known for Archer And Armstrong, Exiles, Alpha Flight, Ninjak and Spider-Girl, He's been doing a little more DC Comics work of late, including Black Lightning, Titans and recent issues of The Flash. He also has a short story with John Ridley in March's Superman: Red And Blue #1, the new anthology miniseries from DC Comics.

This new series presents fresh new visions of the Man of Steel in his two signature colors of red and blue! Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red and blue streak in the sky, it's not a bird…it's not a plane…it's Superman. To start things off, Academy Award-winning writer of DC Future State: The Next Batman John Ridley joins artist Clayton Henry (Batman/Superman) to tell a story of Clark Kent as he confronts a villain who still haunts him, in a story that shows what Superman can mean to a whole country.

But it looks like he has more DC Comics to follow. He posts on Twitter;

Back to the digital day job! I'm working on a new title for @dccomics. I'm using @procreate on iPad 10.5. If you use Procreate, my Fine Point Inking and Colored Pencil brush settings are available for download from my Gumroad page. #drawing #comics #digitalart

And his Gumroad is right here. And oh, look, he is drawing it on TikTok too.

It looks like Titans Academy. Could it be a backup? If we keep TikTokking along, maybe we might get an early clue or two about what Clayton is drawing. So how many comic creators will confess to having TikTik accounts? And if so, how many have already done the #BussItChallenge courtesy of one Erica Banks?