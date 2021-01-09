Clayton Henry, Drawing Unannounced DC Comics On TikTok

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Clayton Henry is a comic book artist in the school of Bryan Hitch, Kevin Maguire, Doug Manke, with clear, strong, variable lines, lots of action in awareness of space, and not afraid to drop black and feather it out. Best known for Archer And Armstrong, Exiles, Alpha Flight, Ninjak and Spider-Girl, He's been doing a little more DC Comics work of late, including Black Lightning, Titans and recent issues of The Flash. He also has a short story with John Ridley in March's Superman: Red And Blue #1, the new anthology miniseries from DC Comics.

This new series presents fresh new visions of the Man of Steel in his two signature colors of red and blue! Around the world, everyone knows that when they see a red and blue streak in the sky, it's not a bird…it's not a plane…it's Superman. To start things off, Academy Award-winning writer of DC Future State: The Next Batman John Ridley joins artist Clayton Henry (Batman/Superman) to tell a story of Clark Kent as he confronts a villain who still haunts him, in a story that shows what Superman can mean to a whole country.

But it looks like he has more DC Comics to follow. He posts on Twitter;

Clayton Henry, Drawing Unannounced DC Comics On TikTok
Credit: Clayton Henry

Back to the digital day job! I'm working on a new title for  @dccomics. I'm using @procreate on iPad 10.5. If you use Procreate, my Fine Point Inking and Colored Pencil brush settings are available for download from my Gumroad page. #drawing #comics #digitalart

And his Gumroad is right here. And oh, look, he is drawing it on TikTok too.

Clayton Henry, Drawing Unannounced DC Comics On TikTok
Credit: Clayton Henry

It looks like Titans Academy. Could it be a backup? If we keep TikTokking along, maybe we might get an early clue or two about what Clayton is drawing. So how many comic creators will confess to having TikTik accounts? And if so, how many have already done the #BussItChallenge courtesy of one Erica Banks?

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  