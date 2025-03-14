Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: clover press, jorge jimenez

Clover Press Publish The DC Art Of Series, Starting With Jorge Jiménez

On Superman, Justice League, Super Sons, and a five-year run on Batman… so far, Jorge Jiménez made his American comics debut in 2011. Now, Clover Press will collect selected examples of Jiménez's work in The DC Art of Jorge Jiménez. The first in Clover's newest line of high-end, boutique "The DC Art Of…" series, The DC Art of Jorge Jiménez is coming soon to Kickstarter.

"Since Superman: The Movie, with its masterful soundtrack, first caught my attention when I was a kid, I've been a die-hard fan of the DC Comics universe," said Jorge Jiménez. "My first drawings were destined to be Batman or Superman. Being able to fulfill my dream of working with these characters and making this my job is priceless. It's been more than ten years living these adventures every day, working side by side with great writers like James Tynion IV, Chip Zdarsky, Scott Snyder and Peter Tomasi from whom I have learned so much, taking inspiration from my fellow artists who, always accompanied by the great editors at DC."

"I've known Jorge for years, and have been looking forward to this book for so long. His work on Fringe started him on the path to DC's top book, Batman, and this book visually documents his journey in Clover Press's deluxe format fans have come to expect," said Clover Press Publisher Hank Kanalz.

"It is a great honor for me to have an art book featuring my work, which compiles so many hours and days of my life from my first steps in digital series, to my jump to the front line of DC, with everything that entails; high quality inked pages, covers, and previously unpublished concept art," said Jiménez. "I'm super excited about all this. Will you join me on this journey along with Batman, Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, Superman and all these incredible characters?! You can't miss it!"

