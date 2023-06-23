Posted in: Boom, Comics | Tagged: boom studios, Coda, Hunt For the Skinwalker, Rare Flavors, September 2023, Solicits

Coda, Rare Flavors, Hunt For Skinwalker- Boom September 2023 Solicits

Boom Studios launches Coda, Rare Flavors, Hunt For The Skinwalker, Stuff Of Nightmares: Red Murder and Firefly: Thr Fall Guys

Boom Studios launches a return to Coda by Si Spurrier and Matias Bergara, and to follow their San Diego Comic-Con ashcan, Ram V and Filipe Andrade's Rare Flavors with a proper #1. We have Hunt For The Skinwalker #1 by Zac Thompson and Valeria Burzo, and RL Stine and Adam Gorham brings back Stuff Of Nightmares with Red Murder. And a Firefly: Fall Guys comic book by Sam Humphries and Jordi Perez. All in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations.

HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR A SIMMONDS

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230026

JUL230027 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR B VILCHEZ – 4.99

JUL230028 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SIMMOND – 4.99

JUL230029 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV FLORENT – 4.99

JUL230030 – HUNT FOR THE SKINWALKER #1 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 4.99

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Valeria Burzo (CA) Martin Simmonds

Unidentified flying objects. Animal mutilation. Terrifying otherworldly cryptids. Countless strange phenomena. For more than 50 years, a remote ranch in the Uinta Basin has been the most significant nexus for the paranormal.

Inspired by one family's confrontation with the unexplainable and terrifying… and what happened when they invited the largest scientific investigation of the paranormal to their ranch.

Based on the 2005 groundbreaking, electrifying nonfiction book by Dr. Colm Kelleher and veteran investigative journalist George Knapp that revealed the captivating true history of Gorman Ranch for the first time, seizing mainstream imagination and inspiring high profile investigations, documentaries, and genre fiction in various media.

Now, working hand-in-hand with Kelleher and Knapp, and incorporating never-before-seen new revelations, writer Zac Thompson (X-Men Unlimited, Undone By Blood) with Valeria Burzo (Castle Full of Blackbirds) adapts the category-defying tale in a series perfect for fans of I Hate This Place and The Low, Low Woods!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR A BERGARA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230009

JUL230010 – CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR B INFANTE – 4.99

JUL230011 – CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV INFANTE – 4.99

JUL230012 – CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV DRAGOTTA – 4.99

JUL230013 – CODA #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR BERGARA – 4.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

In this brand new adventure in the Eisner Award-Nominated apocalyptic fantasy world of Coda, the despondent bard Hum finds a slice of tranquility with his wife, the Urken named Serka, in an ever-darkening, magic-less apocalypse – or so it seems.

Prophecies of paradise and the return of magic? Hum is skeptical, while Serka faces difficult moral decisions on the road, with winter quickly approaching…

New and returning fans alike shouldn't miss the highly anticipated return of Coda from GLAAD Media Award winning writer Simon Spurrier (Damn Them All, The Flash) and EW's 2019 Artist of the Year Mat as Bergara (Step By Bloody Step)!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CODA DLX ED HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230287

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Matias Bergara

After an apocalypse which wiped out nearly all magic from a once-wondrous fantasy world, an antisocial former bard named Hum seeks a way to save the soul of his wife with nothing but a foul-tempered mutant pentacorn and his wits to protect him. But in the process, he is unwillingly drawn into a brutal power struggle which will decide forever who rules the weird wasteland…

Written by GLAAD Media Award-winning author Simon Spurrier (The Dreaming, Damn Them All) and lavishly illustrated by Eisner Award-nominated artist Mat as Bergara (Step By Bloody Step, John Constantine: Hellblazer), Coda is the Eisner Award-nominated, relentless kaleidoscope of visual wonders, exploring high fantasy and the post-apocalypse through the lens of a curmudgeonly loner in search of his lost love.

For the first time ever, fans are treated to the entire series collected in a single over-sized, deluxe edition hardcover, featuring never-before-seen artwork from Mat as Bergara, and a brand new comic epilogue!

Collects Coda #1-12.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 49.99

RARE FLAVOURS #1 (OF 6) CVR A ANDRADE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230018

JUL230019 – RARE FLAVOURS #1 (OF 6) CVR B FOIL MOON – 6.99

JUL230020 – RARE FLAVOURS #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV RK – 4.99

JUL230021 – RARE FLAVOURS #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MACK – 4.99

JUL230022 – RARE FLAVOURS #1 (OF 6) CVR E 50 COPY INCV MOON FOIL – 6.99

JUL230023 – RARE FLAVOURS #1 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR ANDRADE – 4.99

(W) V. Ram (A / CA) Filipe Andrade

Discover the tantalizing tale of Rubin Baksh, a demonic Rakshasa with a down-to-earth dream of becoming the next Anthony Bourdain.

To achieve his vision, Rubin enlists Mo, a filmmaker who has seen better days, to document the world-renowned cuisine of India and the people behind such glorious food.

But little does Mo know that there's more to Rubin than meets the eye, and the mortals play a darker role in the show than they were prepared for…

Entice your palate with the follow up offering from the Eisner, Harvey, and Ringo Award-nominated team of Ram V (Detective Comics, Blue In Green) and Filipe Andrade (Fantastic Four, Star) in this series painstakingly prepared for fans of Anthony Bourdain's Hungry Ghosts and Eat The Rich!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230033

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Adam Gorham (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Comic creator Alex Oxaca has been out of the spotlight for decades, and he'll wish he'd remained in obscurity soon enough…

RED MURDER was the smash hit title of the early 2000s, and will come back from the past in more ways than one during the 20th anniversary celebration of the title!

A real ax murderer, eerily parallel to the hatchet-wielding killer in the comic, starts chopping down equally real victims.

Prolific author of legendary terror R.L. Stine is joined by artist Adam Gorham (Dune: Blood of the Sardaukar, The Blue Flame) for a nightmarish self-contained chapter of the bestselling Stuff of Nightmares that readers new and old would kill for!

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 7.99

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR B VAR GORHAM

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR C HOMAGE VAR

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR D GLOW DARK VAR

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR E GLOW DARK VAR

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR F 5 COPY INCV KAPLAN

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR H 15 COPY INCV

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES: RED MURDER # 1 CVR J UNLOCKABLE CVR

FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #1 (OF 6) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230049

JUL230050 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #1 (OF 6) CVR B FLORENTINO – 4.99

JUL230051 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #1 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CVR FLORE – 4.99

JUL230052 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #1 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV EJIKURE – 4.99

JUL230053 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #1 (OF 6) CVR E 50 COPY INCV OLIVETTI – 4.99

JUL230054 – FIREFLY THE FALL GUYS #1 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR FRANCAV – 4.99

(W) Sam Humphries (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Francesco Francavilla

The crew is broke and out of luck, and will have to deal with some less-than-trustworthy associates if the Serenity is going to keep flying.?

What seems like an easy job in town for half the crew, is primed to turn sideways with feds, uneasy locals, and a high profile politician in the mix…

Superstar Marvel and DC writer Sam Humphries (Star-Lord: The Saga of Peter Quill, Harley Quinn) teams up with fan-favorite artist Jordi Pérez (How I Became a Shoplifter) to bring Firefly fans a new limited series filled with assassins and organized crime!

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #2 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230058

JUL230059 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #2 (OF 5) CVR B VILCHEZ – 4.99

JUL230060 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INC – 4.99

JUL230061 – BUFFY LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER (2023) #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INC – 4.99

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Oriol Roig (CA) Ario Anindito

Being new to slaying doesn't mean that Thess likes being infantilized, especially by an over-protective demon named Anya, who's controlling at every turn.

But concerning Cora Devonshire-Thess's current crush-is there any validity to Anya's suspicion?

As she and Cora get closer, Thessaly's flippancy and resentment might just get the best of her though, when she takes on a job from the Watcher's Council, and is pursued by some admittedly sexy stalkers…

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #33 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230062

JUL230063 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #33 CVR B WARD – 3.99

JUL230064 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #33 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

JUL230065 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #33 CVR D 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

JUL230066 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #33 CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

JUL230067 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #33 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Help finally arrives in the town of Tribulation, but whose side are they on?

Most importantly, with Cutter in deadly pursuit and the Duplicitype still very much a threat, what chance does Erica stand?

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #17 CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230068

JUL230069 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #17 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

JUL230070 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #17 CVR C SPOT UV VAR ALLEN – 5.99

JUL230071 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #17 CVR D 15 COPY INCV RODRIGUEZ – 3.99

JUL230072 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #17 CVR E 25 COPY INCV LOPEZ – 3.99

JUL230073 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #17 CVR F 50 COPY INCV LOPEZ – 3.99

JUL230074 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #17 CVR G 1 COPY UNLOCKABLE DELL`EDERA – 3.99

(W) Sam Johns (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Javier Rodriguez

While Bait does his best to ignore the cruelty of the children in the home with him, a monstrous assault leaves him with more questions than answers.

What does Nannette, the mysterious girl who's been one of the only ones to show Bait kindness and keep the monsters indoors at bay, have to do with the monsters on the outside?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SIKTC ORDER OF ST GEORGE BASEBALL CAP

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230075

Represent the iconic House of Slaughter with this ultra premium black baseball cap, featuring a striking black-on-black "Order of St. George" logo on the front!

One-size-fits-all.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 34.99

GRIM #13 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230076

JUL230077 – GRIM #13 CVR B REAPER VAR ORZU – 3.99

JUL230078 – GRIM #13 CVR C 10 COPY INCV REAPER VAR ORZU – 3.99

JUL230079 – GRIM #13 CVR D 25 COPY INCV HAMNER – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Eddie, Jess, and Marcel-each will have to face their own personal hell!

The pain of their own mortal lives are brought to after-life in grim detail, but the Hell itself still awaits, and Annabel and the parasitic entity bonded to her have foreboding plans for Life…

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DAMN THEM ALL #8 CVR A ADLARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230080

JUL230081 – DAMN THEM ALL #8 CVR B VAR OLIVETTI – 3.99

JUL230082 – DAMN THEM ALL #8 CVR C 25 COPY INCV ADLARD – 3.99

JUL230083 – DAMN THEM ALL #8 CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR – 3.99

JUL230084 – DAMN THEM ALL #8 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR OLIVETTI – 3.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

The stakes of the heist were hellishly high, as Theo finds a powerful demon in his collection missing, and only Ellie can get it back.

He has something Bloody El desperately needs – something she can't pass up if she wants to undo Alfie's occultic crimes.

But with both of them planning to double-cross the other… who will come out on top?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MECH CADETS #2 (OF 6) CVR A MIYAZAWA & HERRING

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230085

JUL230086 – MECH CADETS #2 (OF 6) CVR B VAR LEE – 4.99

JUL230087 – MECH CADETS #2 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 4.99

JUL230088 – MECH CADETS #2 (OF 6) CVR D 25 INCV KHALIDAH – 4.99

(W) Greg Pak (CA) Ian Herring (A / CA) Takeshi Miyazawa

The cadets don't know what's in store for them when they discover a Sharg prison!

But solemnity strikes as the battles rage and our heroes and even their Robos have tragedy in store.

And as all feels hopeless, Hero Force Two comes under attack, and an unexpected ally will make the ultimate sacrifice for the greater good…

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ALICE NEVER AFTER #3 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230089

JUL230090 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #3 (OF 5) CVR B VAR FLORENTINO (MR) – 4.99

JUL230091 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #3 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FLORENTINO (M – 4.99

JUL230092 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #3 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

JUL230093 – ALICE NEVER AFTER #3 (OF 5) CVR E FOC REVEAL (MR) – 4.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

Alice is primed to bring new life into Wonderland… meanwhile, a familiar smile returns to watch her every move.

And just as Alice becomes overwhelmed by suitors and nearly ready to leave Wonderland behind, Edith discovers something that may help Alice escape-forever!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SIRENS OF THE CITY #3 (OF 6) CVR A RANDOLPH

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230094

JUL230095 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #3 (OF 6) CVR B WARD – 4.99

JUL230096 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #3 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

JUL230097 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #3 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV DANI – 4.99

JUL230098 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #3 (OF 6) CVR E FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

JUL230099 – SIRENS OF THE CITY #3 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR RANDOLPH – 4.99

(W) Joanne Starer (A / CA) Khary Randolph

Sirens of the City continues with Layla realizing that concerning her pregnancy… certain death is on the line.

On top of harnessing her own powers as a siren, a close friend will have to threaten the very fabric of their coven, and potentially the survival of one of the more human members!

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WILDS END #4 (OF 6) CVR A CULBARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230100

JUL230101 – WILDS END #4 (OF 6) CVR B HOMAGE VAR FRANY – 4.99

JUL230102 – WILDS END #4 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV CULBARD – 4.99

JUL230103 – WILDS END #4 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV GIST – 4.99

(W) Dan Abnett (A / CA) I.N.J. Culbard

A quest for heavy firepower to turn the tide seemingly yields only horror for the crew of The Merry Beet, as they finally discover how some of the townsfolk are being put to use.

Desperate to save their home and concoct some sort of plan, a mysterious figure in the woods may provide just what they're looking for…

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #9 CVR A WADA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230108

JUL230109 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #9 CVR B GODBEY (MR) – 4.99

JUL230110 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #9 CVR C 10 COPY INCV WADA – 4.99

JUL230111 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #9 CVR D 25 COPY INCV GODBE – 4.99

JUL230112 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #9 CVR E 50 COPY INCV DODSO – 4.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Kevin Wada

What Maceo felt for Mezzy turns to terror as he doubts if he ever knew her in the first place, and even begins to fear the woman he once loved.

The chasm between them grows-quite literally-as Golgonooza's foundation crumbles and bubbles with a strange poison gas… and makes their communication even more alien as they're presented with a tragic choice that should hurt more than it does…

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #9 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230113

JUL230114 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #9 (OF 12) CVR B MURAKAMI (MR) – 4.99

JUL230115 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #9 (OF 12) CVR C 15 COPY INCV SWANLAND – 4.99

JUL230116 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #9 (OF 12) CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR TBA (MR – 4.99

JUL230117 – DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #9 (OF 12) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR MURAKA – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

Atomic threats and prophetic visions leave the threat of death and carnage in their wake, as the Emperor's most fearsome warriors arrive after a critical betrayal!

Meanwhile, horror ensues on Ix, and Duncan reaches a new milestone in pursuing the blade… but his celebration may be cut short.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230118

JUL230119 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112 CVR B DARK GRID VAR BAREND – 4.99

JUL230120 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112 CVR C HELMET VAR MONTES (C – 4.99

JUL230121 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112 CVR D 10 COPY INCV BARENDS – 4.99

JUL230122 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112 CVR E 25 COPY INCV MOK – 4.99

JUL230123 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112 CVR F 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUL230124 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112 CVR G 75 COPY INCV – 4.99

JUL230125 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112 CVR H FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

JUL230126 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #112 CVR I UNLOCKABLE – 4.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Hendry Prasetya (CA) Taurin Clarke

If three relationships at their breaking point weren't enough chaos for Trini, Zack, Kimberly, and Tommy, Aisha and Matt have dark magic and possession to contend with!

Will their combined efforts be enough to break the evil spell, or will interpersonal conflict leave Matt to his vile fate?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS NECESSARY EVIL DLX ED HC PT 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230436

(W) Sina Grace, Ryan Parrott (A) Daniele Di Nicuolo, Francesco Mortarino, Daniel Bayliss, Eduardo Francisco (CA) Goni Montes

NECESSARY EVIL IS HERE AND NOTHING WILL EVER BE THE SAME!

Following the reality-bending events of Shattered Grid, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers must contend with the fallout from their war with Lord Drakkon including new teammates, mysterious allies, and terrifying new threats.

The true origin of the White Ranger is revealed while Jason, Trini, and Zack are called upon to assume new mantles as the Omega Rangers. They must choose between their friends and their mission and defend Angel Grove from the greatest threat they've ever faced – the dreaded Lord Zedd!

The first half of the Necessary Evil event by the writing duo of New York Times bestseller Ryan Parrott and the GLAAD Award-nominated Sina Grace with artists Daniele di Nicuolo, Francesco Mortarino, Daniel Bayliss, and Eduardo Francisco is collected here in a deluxe format hardcover.

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40-47 and Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #21-28, along with a brand new 15-page story exclusive to this collection by Frank Gogol (Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness) and Giuseppe Cafaro (Power Rangers: Soul of the Dragon).

In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: 75

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS NECESSARY EVIL II DLX ED HC (DE

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUN230437

(W) Ryan Parrott, Sina Grace (A) Various (CA) Goni Montes

ONE ERA OF THE POWER RANGERS ENDS… AND ANOTHER BEGINS!

Lord Drakkon has returned! The evil, alternate universe version of Tommy Oliver brings a new agenda, new secrets, and a new mission from the most unexpected of allies.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the all-new Omega Rangers have joined forces, but even the shocking return of The Ranger Slayer may not be enough to defeat Dayne, Kiya, and the full power of the Anointed.

New York Times bestselling author Ryan Parrott and GLAAD Award-nominated co-writer Sina Grace join forces with artists Daniele Di Nicuolo , Moisés Hidalgo, Francesco Mortarino, and Dan Mora to unveil the origin of the Omega Rangers and conclude Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Saban's Go Go Power Rangers in a finale that no Ranger fan can afford to miss!

Collects Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #48-55, Saban's Go Go Power Rangers #29-32, the 12 part story told on the covers of the covers of Necessary Evil, and Power Rangers: Ranger Slayer #1 along with a brand new exclusive short story.

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 75

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #5 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230132

JUL230133 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #5 (OF 12) CVR B TORQUE – 4.99

JUL230134 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #5 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

JUL230135 – EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #5 (OF 12) CVR D 25 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Rubine (CA) Christian Ward

Ten years have passed since the stunning climax of the first arc of The Expanse: Dragon Tooth, legendary comics writer Andy Diggle (The Losers, Green Arrow: Year One) and artist Rubine (Voltron: Legendary Defender) continue the series that has enraptured fans.

As mysterious technological troubles and human disconnection abounds on an interstellar scale, problems arise with the Laconia gate that could prove deadly…

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CREED NEXT ROUND #4 (OF 4) CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230136

JUL230137 – CREED NEXT ROUND #4 (OF 4) CVR B HOMAGE VAR DE LANDRO – 4.99

JUL230138 – CREED NEXT ROUND #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALLEYNE – 4.99

JUL230139 – CREED NEXT ROUND #4 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MILTON – 4.99

JUL230140 – CREED NEXT ROUND #4 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV MILTON – 4.99

(W) LaToya Morgan, Jai Jamison (A) Wilton Santos (CA) Mateus Manhanini

In the FINAL ISSUE of the hit comics adaptation under the Creative Direction of Star and Director Michael B. Jordan and Outlier Society, Amara prepares for the showdown of a generation, aided by family and coaching that only the ring can bring.

But winning the war in the ring can only go so far, while the war in the boardroom remains…

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FENCE REDEMPTION #4 (OF 4) CVR A JOHANNA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL230145

JUL230146 – FENCE REDEMPTION #4 (OF 4) CVR B PAGOWSKA – 4.99

JUL230147 – FENCE REDEMPTION #4 (OF 4) CVR C 15 COPY INCV BOO – 4.99

(W) C.S. Pacat (A / CA) Johanna the Mad

In the FINAL ISSUE of The GLAAD Media Award-nominated sports comic's latest chapter, Seiji gets an up close and personal look into Nicholas' past, and a clearer picture of just how much determination it took for Nicholas to overcome adversity and a rocky start.

While preparing for the difficult road ahead and the State Championships, and (especially) while spending some hometown time together, they're faced with a tempting thought…

Is this… a date?

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 4.99

