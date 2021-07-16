Coffin Bound Creators Show Us How Gotham Became The Arkham City

Dan Watters and Dani last worked together on Coffin Bound from Image Comics back in 2019. Bleeding Cool loved that series immensely and so are totally down for their new project for DC Comics, Arkham City: The Order of The World, spinning out of the current Infinite Frontier Batman comic books, as inmates who escaped Arkham Asylum after the Joker gas attack on A-Day, are hiding in and around Gotham, surviving together with a doctor trying to track them down. A Batman book without Batman, expect a more nuanced look at what actual danger if any, asylum escapees many cause, the othering of the neurodiverse, and if the cure is worse than the disease. Dan Watters is one of the White Noise studio writers who, with Catwoman, Justice League Dark, and Swamp Thing writer Ram V, are making all sorts of waves in comic books right now. And Dani is just one of the best artists who have chosen to bless comic books with her presence. On Instagram Dan states "With Arkham Asylum destroyed, Gotham itself has become the Arkham City…" Dani asks "Are you ready to explore Arkham City with us this October? @danpgwatters @dragonmnky @adityabidikar @deadthicket and I will take you for a ride!!"

ARKHAM CITY: THE ORDER OF THE WORLD #1

Story by DAN WATTERS

Pencils by DANI

Inks by DAVE STEWART

Cover by SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6

Variant by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 B&W Ratio Variant by STEVE BEACH

US $4.99 (Both Covers Card Stock)

ON SALE 10/5/21

The Joker's attack on Arkham Asylum left the long-standing Gotham establishment in ruin, most of the patients killed or missing, and only a handful of surviving staff—a few nurses, a gravely injured security guard, and one doctor. In the chaos of the assault, it is believed that several of the asylum's patients escaped and scurried off into the dark nooks and crannies of Gotham City. Now, these Arkhamites walk among us, and it's up to the Asylum's one remaining doctor, Jocasta Joy, to round up her former patients.

Meet these Arkhamites: a woman with no face, a pyggy in search of perfection, a man who feels nothing and burns everything, a woman who must devour life to save herself, a man unfit for the waking world who looks instead for Wonderland, a body with more than one soul, a being unbound from time who lives in the present and the past, a boy who seeks the comfort of vermin, and the twisted man who sees them all for who they are.

And witness the avenging angel who stalks them.

This fall, join writer Dan Watters and artist Dani on an odyssey through the deepest depths and darkest shadows of Gotham City and find all-new reasons to fear the night.