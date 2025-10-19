Posted in: Comics | Tagged: gene ha, jimmy palmiotti, no kings, Roberta Gregory

Comic Book Creators And Comic Stores React To… No Kings

Comic book creators and comic book stores react to... No Kings marches and protests across the USA yesterday

"No Kings" marches were held across the USA yesterday, with protests against a number of issues, but most prominently against accusations that President Donald Trump and his administration have been acting in an increasingly authoritarian way. And people had thoughts.

Gary Esposito, contributor to Penthouse Comix and former co-owner of Manhattan Comics And More and Brooklyn Comics and More, until it ended rather badly, was at the centre of a lot of it. Posting on social media, he wrote "What a beautiful day for another useless protest towards a fairly elected democratic leader that the crybabbies are upset with because they're not in total control of you. Keep tying up traffic and preventing people from getting to work and living their lives, because I'm sure that'll be reflected in the upcoming elections. #performativeliberalismisamentaldisease" and posting the following meme, saying "Whoo! Close one."

And then adding "After the protest, what are you going to do? Take over the government? Install new leaders, have general elections? Like the ones we have now. Let me guess what you'll do later today: Have dinner. Bitch and complain about those in power while you're not. Watch Netflix. Write a strongly worded letter to the Op-Ed page of the New York Times. Go to bed. Wake up and have Sunday brunch. Read your strongly worded letter to friends in the New York Times. Pat yourself on the back. Bitch about not being in power and control. Watch Netflix. Go to bed. Elected government still stays in power. Rinse and repeat. The end."

Daredevil writer and Terror Inc. creator DG Chichester added, sarcastically, "It's encouraging to have your support!"

added, sarcastically, "It's encouraging to have your support!" Fellow comic book retailer Regan Clem posted "Even if the No Kings protests are terribly attended and impotent, we will still not have a king on Monday. Join me next Saturday for the Oxygen in our Air protest."

However, comic book store Escape Velocity Comics of Colorado Springs had actually closed for the day so they could go on their protest.

Aint It Cool News founder Harry Knowles wrote "There are questions about the fairly elected part that courts have raised disturbing alerts about. This is probably more about the rule by decree rather than using Congress. And the 3rd Term taunting. And the suspension of rights and legal proceedings for people being disappeared… it really is about testing limits. By Protesting- they have already gotten the Republicans to claim 50% of the Country as Hamas, Illegal Aliens and Violent Criminals. That by itself helps people to wake up and take notice. So why March, well if they react, give an illegal act, that places citizens in danger, other steps occur. In world history sometimes protests lead to revolution and change, when authorities join with citizens and the farce begins again. Most of all, it October, get in a silly costume and be cool"

wrote "There are questions about the fairly elected part that courts have raised disturbing alerts about. This is probably more about the rule by decree rather than using Congress. And the 3rd Term taunting. And the suspension of rights and legal proceedings for people being disappeared… it really is about testing limits. By Protesting- they have already gotten the Republicans to claim 50% of the Country as Hamas, Illegal Aliens and Violent Criminals. That by itself helps people to wake up and take notice. So why March, well if they react, give an illegal act, that places citizens in danger, other steps occur. In world history sometimes protests lead to revolution and change, when authorities join with citizens and the farce begins again. Most of all, it October, get in a silly costume and be cool" Spawn and Hulk artist Angel Medina replied, "I was about to reply with 'Marked Safe From Replying to Any Idiotic Not To Mention Ignorant Responses To The No Kings Protest, but here I am….."

Dilbert creator Scott Adams asked "Will fake protesters be mingling with the paid protesters for the imaginary No Kings issue?"

asked "Will fake protesters be mingling with the paid protesters for the imaginary No Kings issue?" Comic podcaster Cory Strode , satirising accusations of professional management of said protests, added, "Guys, don't forget to submit your invoice after protesting so you get paid. Keep those receipts too for any posters/paint used!" American Flagg artist Mark Badger replied, "Soros stiffed me last time!" and Cory added, "I haven't gotten ANY of my checks yet. I think Trump's post office weasel is hoarding them."

, satirising accusations of professional management of said protests, added, "Guys, don't forget to submit your invoice after protesting so you get paid. Keep those receipts too for any posters/paint used!" I think Trump's post office weasel is hoarding them." Rock And Roll Comics artist Scott Goodell wrote "The only king is Burger King, people are free to eat or not eat there and it was Biden and now Mamdani who want to remove the vote and free speech of the people."

wrote "The only king is Burger King, people are free to eat or not eat there and it was Biden and now Mamdani who want to remove the vote and free speech of the people." Shaenon K. Garrity , of webcomics Narbonic and Skin Horse, responded "You're in power and control and you're still bitching, so why criticize other people?" Gary replied "because you're annoying and inconveniencing people who need to do something productive, for enjoyment or work." Garrity replied "People are dancing in frog suits on a weekend. If you're genuinely angry that it might interfere with "productivity," that's a sign you need to take a little time off yourself."

, of webcomics Narbonic and Skin Horse, responded "You're in power and control and you're still bitching, so why criticize other people?" Gary replied "because you're annoying and inconveniencing people who need to do something productive, for enjoyment or work." Garrity replied "People are dancing in frog suits on a weekend. If you're genuinely angry that it might interfere with "productivity," that's a sign you need to take a little time off yourself." Jeffrey Moy, Legion of Super-Heroes and Star Trek artist, replied, "It's going to be a beautiful day, and after next year, I hope you feel the same way. But if you like feeling like a bottom, that's entirely your right."

Legion of Super-Heroes and Star Trek artist, replied, "It's going to be a beautiful day, and after next year, I hope you feel the same way. But if you like feeling like a bottom, that's entirely your right." Jim Woodring , creator of comics Jim and Frank, wrote, "This is shaping up to be the largest demonstration in America by far. That means that people who have never protested before will be protesting the Trump regime. You really have to suspend common sense to think that the people flooding the streets today are only doing it because they are politically foolish or naïve or, God help us, paid. If you support Trump, it is impossible not to believe that you just haven't gotten the picture yet." Gary replied "and yet it's only liberals and Democrats that protest when elections don't go the way they want it. More performative liberalism like today will mean nothing come mid-term elections." Jim replied, "That you can say that with a straight face after January 6 clearly demonstrates the futility of trying to get an intelligent response out of you."

, creator of comics Jim and Frank, wrote, "This is shaping up to be the largest demonstration in America by far. That means that people who have never protested before will be protesting the Trump regime. You really have to suspend common sense to think that the people flooding the streets today are only doing it because they are politically foolish or naïve or, God help us, paid. If you support Trump, it is impossible not to believe that you just haven't gotten the picture yet." Gary replied "and yet it's only liberals and Democrats that protest when elections don't go the way they want it. More performative liberalism like today will mean nothing come mid-term elections." Jim replied, "That you can say that with a straight face after January 6 clearly demonstrates the futility of trying to get an intelligent response out of you." Midtown Comics employee Sergio Zenteno wrote "I can't believe you support a man so corrupt and morally bankrupt. Someone who's destroying the economy and threatening to invade other countries. Who gave away billions to another country and is allowing another to build a military base in Idaho! What does he do for you? Why does he make you happy???" Gary replied, "What delusional thinking. "Invade countries"? He just brought a ceasefire to two countries whose entire history was steep in war." Sergio added "in case you missed it, he's threatening to invade Venezuela and has constantly made threats towards Canada and has wanted Greenland. yes he got the hostages back, but the ceasefire is temporary and not a lasting peace. And he's still in Putin's pocket. So what does he do for you? Why do you like him so much?"

wrote "I can't believe you support a man so corrupt and morally bankrupt. Someone who's destroying the economy and threatening to invade other countries. Who gave away billions to another country and is allowing another to build a military base in Idaho! What does he do for you? Why does he make you happy???" Gary replied, "What delusional thinking. "Invade countries"? He just brought a ceasefire to two countries whose entire history was steep in war." Sergio added "in case you missed it, he's threatening to invade Venezuela and has constantly made threats towards Canada and has wanted Greenland. yes he got the hostages back, but the ceasefire is temporary and not a lasting peace. And he's still in Putin's pocket. So what does he do for you? Why do you like him so much?" Jay Schimel, of Cloud 9 Comics and co-showrunner for the upcoming Two Rivers Con 2026 said "Protests are a waste of time? Crybabies? Too bad you drank the orange koolaid you're gone baby gone."

of Cloud 9 Comics and co-showrunner for the upcoming Two Rivers Con 2026 said "Protests are a waste of time? Crybabies? Too bad you drank the orange koolaid you're gone baby gone." Dan Mishkin , co-creator of Amethyst, Princess Of Gemworld and Blue Devil, posted from an event, saying "Still haven't found any Marxists, flag burners, Hamas supporters or anarchists at the No Kings rally, just patriotic Americans seeking liberty and justice for all."

, co-creator of Amethyst, Princess Of Gemworld and Blue Devil, posted from an event, saying "Still haven't found any Marxists, flag burners, Hamas supporters or anarchists at the No Kings rally, just patriotic Americans seeking liberty and justice for all." Scott Dunbier, of Wildstorm, DC, IDW and now Act IV, creator of the Artist's Edition, posted "The hypocrisy of those who complain about No Kings protests but defend January 6 insurrectionists is staggering."

of Wildstorm, DC, IDW and now Act IV, creator of the Artist's Edition, posted "The hypocrisy of those who complain about No Kings protests but defend January 6 insurrectionists is staggering." Graphic novelist Al Davison replied, "Like the idiots here in the UK wrapped in Union Jacks, or St George flags, marching, chanting about being patriots, about defeating foreigners during WW2, while doing nazi salutes and praising Hitler. The level of stupidity and hypocrisy is incredible."

replied, "Like the idiots here in the UK wrapped in Union Jacks, or St George flags, marching, chanting about being patriots, about defeating foreigners during WW2, while doing nazi salutes and praising Hitler. The level of stupidity and hypocrisy is incredible." Superman and Harley Quinn artist Karl Kesel added "Remember what Mel Brooks said: "Comedy is you falling into a manhole. Tragedy is me stubbing my toe." (Paraphrasing.) People always have different rules for themselves than for others. It's human nature, and hard to get past for many people. Related: Everyone is the hero in their own movie. Still, the hypocrisy IS stunning." And Jim Woodring added, "In all fairness, conservatives may be shameless hypocrites, but they also corner the market on self-pity."

added "Remember what Mel Brooks said: "Comedy is you falling into a manhole. Tragedy is me stubbing my toe." (Paraphrasing.) People always have different rules for themselves than for others. It's human nature, and hard to get past for many people. Related: Everyone is the hero in their own movie. Still, the hypocrisy IS stunning." And Jim Woodring added, "In all fairness, conservatives may be shameless hypocrites, but they also corner the market on self-pity." Chew co-creator John Layman wrote "Went to both the small No Kings protest in my little community of Gilbert and then the much larger one in downtown Phoenix at the state capitol. Gilbert is sleepy and white, with lots of Mormon, old people and presumably Trumpers, so I was SHOCKED at the Gilbert turnout. People at every intersection for a block or more in every direction. I stood for maybe an hour and a half and only got flipped off maybe five times, while the vast vast majority honked and cheered in support. It was very heartening to see. Hopefully this energy translates into midterm votes."

wrote "Went to both the small No Kings protest in my little community of Gilbert and then the much larger one in downtown Phoenix at the state capitol. Gilbert is sleepy and white, with lots of Mormon, old people and presumably Trumpers, so I was SHOCKED at the Gilbert turnout. People at every intersection for a block or more in every direction. I stood for maybe an hour and a half and only got flipped off maybe five times, while the vast vast majority honked and cheered in support. It was very heartening to see. Hopefully this energy translates into midterm votes." Bitchy Bitch creator Roberta Gregory wrote, "Tremendous No Kings turnout for my tiny town of La Conner, population around 900– estimated gathering of 400, though some came from outlying areas, Bow, Stanwood, Camano Island, etc. This vid was taken at the onset, but we had people on both sides of the street for a few blocks. And even someone in a Unicorn costume."

wrote, "Tremendous No Kings turnout for my tiny town of La Conner, population around 900– estimated gathering of 400, though some came from outlying areas, Bow, Stanwood, Camano Island, etc. This vid was taken at the onset, but we had people on both sides of the street for a few blocks. And even someone in a Unicorn costume." Z2 VP Editorial Rantz Hosely added, "The turnout in the small towns is what REALLY Encourages me with today's gatherings."

added, "The turnout in the small towns is what REALLY Encourages me with today's gatherings." X-Files and Nancy Drew comics writer Stefan Petrucha wrote, "No Kings protest in Amherst, Massachusetts, today. Nice turnout. I like my ice crushed."

Mike Manley wrote (and drew) "Enjoy your No Kings protest today! Be safe and of good cheer and diligent in protecting our democracy"

wrote (and drew) "Enjoy your No Kings protest today! Be safe and of good cheer and diligent in protecting our democracy" ‪Phil Hester‬ ‪"While I was shamelessly participating in the capitalist orgy of a Comicon, my Mom was No Kingsing it."

‪"While I was shamelessly participating in the capitalist orgy of a Comicon, my Mom was No Kingsing it." Jeff Zed, creator of Accidental Renegades, wrote "Great day at the No Kings Protest in Wilmington, NC. Now back to making comics."

creator of Accidental Renegades, wrote "Great day at the No Kings Protest in Wilmington, NC. Now back to making comics." Heavy Metal artist Michael L. Peters reported "A few photos of No Kings protests in Big Rapids, Michigan, earlier today…maybe tiny compared to big city protests, but this is MASSIVE for Big Rapids! I felt proud to be among so many cool, good hearted people, standing up against fascism and this sadistic "government"."

reported "A few photos of No Kings protests in Big Rapids, Michigan, earlier today…maybe tiny compared to big city protests, but this is MASSIVE for Big Rapids! I felt proud to be among so many cool, good hearted people, standing up against fascism and this sadistic "government"." Comic book writer, editor and co-founder of Vertigo, Stuart Moore had a "Fixes vs Fascism" sign and a fox puppet to show off. "Reynardo the Fox accompanied us to the No Kings rally today. His first foray outside since 1978. He saw the Nazis march into his native France, and he vowed: Never again."

Top 10 co-creator Gene Ha wrote "The Chicago Tribune estimates 100K marchers at the Chicago #NoKings march! My photos, with most faces blurred out and metadate anonymized. I wore a Captain America hoodie and whipped up a Kristi Noem in jail picket at the last minute. The crowd and their creativity and GOODNESS was truly inspiring!"

wrote "The Chicago Tribune estimates 100K marchers at the Chicago #NoKings march! My photos, with most faces blurred out and metadate anonymized. I wore a Captain America hoodie and whipped up a Kristi Noem in jail picket at the last minute. The crowd and their creativity and GOODNESS was truly inspiring!" Painkiller Jane creator Jimmy Palmiotti wrote "A true President—one who loves their country and its people—would be fully present in this moment. They'd face the challenges head-on, speak honestly to the public, offer answers, and work to restore calm through action and empathy. They'd listen. They'd lead. But when a leader sees themselves as royalty, not a representative, the response is different: blame-shifting, demonizing dissent, and ignoring the people in favor of personal desires. We're not imagining this. We're watching it unfold" and then added "7 million people peacefully protested today. Good job.". Though he did get a bit of clapback from some readers, leading him to say "To those who've challenged me today, and to those visiting my page for the first time—thank you. Whether your words were kind or cutting, you took the time to engage, and that means something to me. It's been a while since I've felt this much heat, but I genuinely hope each of you finds a moment of peace tonight. Go out, enjoy a great meal, laugh with someone you love, and soak in the beauty of being alive. Believe it or not, I want the best for you. I know we see the world through different lenses, but I also believe we care deeply about many of the same things. Maybe one day, that shared concern will bring us closer. Until then, be well. And thank you—for the conversation, the honesty, and the reminder that we're all human and have different perspectives on things from time to time."

Of course, from a British perspective, I have a slightly different point of view. Kings can be very handy indeed, especially when it comes to exercises in soft power internationally and leveraging influence around the world. The trick is to not give them any actual power…

