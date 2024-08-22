Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absoliute, DC All-In, jim lee

Jim Lee's Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman

Jim Lee's covers for Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman in full loving colour, kicking off in October.

Article Summary Jim Lee unveils vibrant new covers for Absolute Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman launching October 2024.

Absolute Batman series by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, introduces a street-level Dark Knight stripped of wealth.

Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson reimagines Diana without her island paradise or sisterhood.

Jason Aaron's Absolute Superman presents a Man of Steel without family, fortress, or home, debuting November 6, 2024.

Last year, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line back in October 2023. before naming it as the Absolute Universe in April this year as part of DC All-In. I stated that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson. I also reported that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta. Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Absolute Green Lantern by Al Ewing and Absolute Martian Manhunter. by Deniz Camp. All but the latter have been announced. As as what Bleeding Cool reported about how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In. DC Comics actually managed to announce Absolute Batman's existence by accident in a merchandise post. But since then, it was all official… and we got to see more of Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and DC All-In. And then Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson told all… and then D confirmed what we reported about Ram V's new book bridging the gap between Absolute and Classic, New Gods. You can use our Absolute tag, and DC All-In tag to catch up on all our previous and future reporting on this story.

But today, DC has debuted new cover art and ;ogos for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman. I mean, I say new, Bleeding Cool had previously run Jim Lee's covers as sketches. But now they are coloured.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta introduce fans to a new Batman with the release of Absolute Batman #1. In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn't have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart. Readers will quickly find out what makes this the "Absolute" version of Batman when the debut issue, with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Clayton Cowles, arrives at participating comic book shops and digital retailers Wednesday, October 9. Absolute Batman #1 will publish with a main cover by Nick Dragotta and Frank Martin, plus variant covers by Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Mitch Gerads, and Ian Bertram (1:25). ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1

For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace—so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe? Eisner Award-winning writer Kelly Thompson and breakout artist Hayden Sherman reinvent her from the ground up in Absolute Wonder Woman #1, with colors by Jordie Bellaire and letters by Becca Carey, on sale Wednesday, October 23. Absolute Wonder Woman #1 will publish with a main cover by Hayden Sherman and Jordie Bellaire, plus variant covers by Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Jeff Dekal, and Dan Panosian (1:25). ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval join forces to present a new Man of Steel with the launch of Absolute Superman #1. This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth and justice in this new universe? Readers can find out when Absolute Superman #1, with colors by Ulises Arreola and letters by Becca Carey, hits participating comic book shops on Wednesday, November 6. Absolute Superman #1 will publish with a main cover by Rafa Sandoval and Ulises Arreola, plus variant covers by Wes Craig and Mike Spicer, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair, Clayton Crain, and Matteo Scalera (1:25).

All three launch issues will also have a "foil design variant" featuring the new crests for each of DC's new Absolute Trinity.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and MITCH GERADS

1:25 variant cover by IAN BERTRAM

1:50 variant cover by MITCH GERADS

1:100 black and white variant cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/9/24

Without the mansion…without the money…without the butler…what's left is the Absolute Dark Knight!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1

Written By JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and CLAYTON CRAIN

1:25 cover by MATTEO SCALERA

1:50 cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

1:100 black and white cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 11/6/24

Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel!

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

Variant covers by WES CRAIG, JIM LEE, and JEFF DEKAL

1:25 variant cover by DAN PANOSIAN

1:50 variant cover by JEFF DEKAL

1:100 black and white cover by JIM LEE

Foil design variant

$4.99 US | 48 pages

Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | Foil variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 10/23/24

Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon!

