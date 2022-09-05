Comic Creators Jumping On Christopher Cantwell & Germán García's Briar

Bleeding Cool was the first to report that initial orders for Boom Studios next creator-owned series Briar #1 had come in higher than their latest 100K Club title, Grim #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano. Well, based on chatter on Twitter over the weekend, it looks like retailers aren't the only ones who are excited about Christopher Cantwell and Germán García's brutal fantasy reimagining of the Sleeping Beauty story. On the heels of Boom sending out a first look at the debut issue on Friday, comics Twitter seemed to explode with creators singing the praises of Briar Rose ahead of Final Order Cutoff later today.

I'd like to tell you I really enjoyed BRIAR #1 by @ifyoucantwell @GermanGarciaArt & @_matlopes_ but the art was so mind-bendingly stunning my eyes were immediately blasted out of their sockets. FOC is on Monday and it's out …the same day as Old Dog!?! SONOVA- pic.twitter.com/sNmn0M3PzP — Declan Shalvey: OLD DOG out SEPT 28 (@declanshalvey) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Writers like Declan Shalvey, whose new ongoing series, Old Dog from Image Comics, is FOCing today as well. Shalvey was joined by Slaughterhouse Five and Unbeatable Squirrel Girl scribe Ryan North, soon to turn the Fantastic Four like Black Mirror..

I just read the first issue of BRIAR by @ifyoucantwell and @GermanGarciaArt and it was spooky and inventive and moving and SUPER COOL. What if the prince DIDN'T awaken Sleeping Beauty, leaving her to rest for 100 years while the whole world fell to ruin? SUPER COOL, out Sept 28! https://t.co/mY3JOPwVEx — Ryan North, supervillain consultant (@ryanqnorth) August 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt's co-writer on Minor Threats and co-creator of Hulu's MODOK, Jordan Blum compared it to the works of Robert E. Howard and J.R.R. Tolkien… high praise indeed.

Fantasy can encompass so much from the enchantment of fairy tales to the brutal barbarians of Howard to the expansive world building of Tolkien. @ifyoucantwell and @GermanGarciaArt have seamlessly blended all of this in Briar into something boldly modern yet instantly classic. pic.twitter.com/tQm0bdYNJw — Jordan Blum (@BlumJordan) September 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Rising stars like DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War's Alex Paknadel and Garcia's creative partner on Ka-Zar: Lord Of the Savage Land's Zac Thompson also had some rather nice things to say.

Just read BRIAR #1 by @ifyoucantwell and @GermanGarciaArt. A shattering, lyrical triumph on all fronts. Something this nourishing has no right to be this damn entertaining.

Preorder cutoff is September 5, so please get in touch with your local funnybook store ASAP. pic.twitter.com/mnUshQfVnN — Name cannot be blank (@AlexPaknadel) August 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I had the immense pleasure of reading BRIAR #1 from the combined wizardry of @ifyoucantwell, @GermanGarciaArt, @_matlopes_ & @andworlddesign. Equal parts gorgeous and grim. It's a fairytale unlike any other. Effortlessly gorgeous on every single page. You NEED this in your life. pic.twitter.com/yzV4Lnr0Gb — Zac Thompson (@ZacBeThompson) September 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

They were joined by double threat writer/artist Christian Ward who is currently pulling double-duty between Blood-Stained Teeth and Aquaman: Andromeda.

There was a moment in BRIAR #1 by @ifyoucantwell @GermanGarciaArt & @_matlopes_ that literally made me audibly whoop. This is a beautiful and thrilling read by all-star creators working in beautiful synchronicity. Bold, charming and with a killer hook that refuses to let you go. pic.twitter.com/3xWhv4CCuo — Christian Ward (@cjwardart) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

But it's not just comic scribes who aren't sleeping on Briar #1. James Tynion IV's co-creator on the Eisner Award-nominated The Nice House On The Lake, Alvaro Martínez Bueno , and Brian K. Vaughn's co-creator of Paper Girls (now on Amazon Prime) Cliff Chiang were among the more prominent artists to praise the debut issue.

So yeah,l had the immense privilege of reading an advanced copy of BRIAR by @ifyoucantwell @GermanGarciaArt @_matlopes_ and @andworlddesign for @boomstudios and it's everything I was hoping and even more. It's just plain AMAZING, a twisted fairytale full of charm. FOC on Monday!! — Alvaro Martínez Bueno 🔜 NYCC (@AMartinezBueno) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Final orders for BRIAR #1 are due next week, and you don't want to miss this jewel from @ifyoucantwell @GermanGarciaArt @_matlopes_ @andworlddesign. What starts as a twist on Grimm fairytales takes a dark, adventurous turn into Conan territory and I am here for it. https://t.co/TYXeRIoRuo — Cliff Chiang (@cliffchiang) September 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

I had the privilege to read an advance copy of Briar #1. Wonderful wonderful @GermanGarciaArt art with colors by @_matlopes_ should be enough information to send you running and howling to your nearest LCS. And run you should, preorder cutoff is next monday! pic.twitter.com/7yIGDvgjGW — ︽Álvaro✵López︽ (@BakadoriSan) September 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ms. Marvel's Álvaro López, Ice Cream Man co-creator Martin Morazzo and Rorschach illustrator Jorge Fornés all took to social media to talk up the debut issue.

Even rival publisher Vault Comics' Editor-in-Chief Adrian Wassel is adding it to his pull list ahead of FOC.

BRIAR is full of surprises. Every page turn had me excited and nervous for what would come next. A grim-gorgeous must-read from @ifyoucantwell & @GermanGarciaArt. Preorders close on Monday, so tell your LCS to add it to your pull list! Speaking of…@CasablancaComic, can I sub? pic.twitter.com/FVBZil5KHF — Adrian F. Wassel (@afwassel) September 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

It's certainly not uncommon for creators and publishers to share advance review galleys. However, this type of widespread acclaim from the creative community reminds us of the advance buzz we saw in 2019 for Something Is Killing The Children and earlier this year for Grim. In fact, Grim artist Flaviano was also among the dozen creators we've already mentioned. Couple that with last week's reveal of a new variant cover by Die's Stephanie Hans and a 1-in-75 incentive cover by Jenny Frison, and it will be very interesting to see how high orders for Briar #1 climb by the time the bell rings on FOC tonight.

BRIAR #1 (OF 4) CVR A GARCIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL220285

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) German Garcia

What if Sleeping Beauty never got her happily ever after… and instead had to save herself?Set in a brutal fantasy world that time forgot, this isn't the fairy tale you know! Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America, Halt and Catch Fire) and rising artist Germán Garc a (Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land) reimagine the classic tale as an epic dark fantasy adventure.In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: $4.99