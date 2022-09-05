Comic Creators Jumping On Christopher Cantwell & Germán García's Briar
Bleeding Cool was the first to report that initial orders for Boom Studios next creator-owned series Briar #1 had come in higher than their latest 100K Club title, Grim #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano. Well, based on chatter on Twitter over the weekend, it looks like retailers aren't the only ones who are excited about Christopher Cantwell and Germán García's brutal fantasy reimagining of the Sleeping Beauty story. On the heels of Boom sending out a first look at the debut issue on Friday, comics Twitter seemed to explode with creators singing the praises of Briar Rose ahead of Final Order Cutoff later today.
Writers like Declan Shalvey, whose new ongoing series, Old Dog from Image Comics, is FOCing today as well. Shalvey was joined by Slaughterhouse Five and Unbeatable Squirrel Girl scribe Ryan North, soon to turn the Fantastic Four like Black Mirror..
Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt's co-writer on Minor Threats and co-creator of Hulu's MODOK, Jordan Blum compared it to the works of Robert E. Howard and J.R.R. Tolkien… high praise indeed.
Rising stars like DC vs. Vampires: All-Out War's Alex Paknadel and Garcia's creative partner on Ka-Zar: Lord Of the Savage Land's Zac Thompson also had some rather nice things to say.
They were joined by double threat writer/artist Christian Ward who is currently pulling double-duty between Blood-Stained Teeth and Aquaman: Andromeda.
But it's not just comic scribes who aren't sleeping on Briar #1. James Tynion IV's co-creator on the Eisner Award-nominated The Nice House On The Lake, Alvaro Martínez Bueno , and Brian K. Vaughn's co-creator of Paper Girls (now on Amazon Prime) Cliff Chiang were among the more prominent artists to praise the debut issue.
Ms. Marvel's Álvaro López, Ice Cream Man co-creator Martin Morazzo and Rorschach illustrator Jorge Fornés all took to social media to talk up the debut issue.
Even rival publisher Vault Comics' Editor-in-Chief Adrian Wassel is adding it to his pull list ahead of FOC.
It's certainly not uncommon for creators and publishers to share advance review galleys. However, this type of widespread acclaim from the creative community reminds us of the advance buzz we saw in 2019 for Something Is Killing The Children and earlier this year for Grim. In fact, Grim artist Flaviano was also among the dozen creators we've already mentioned. Couple that with last week's reveal of a new variant cover by Die's Stephanie Hans and a 1-in-75 incentive cover by Jenny Frison, and it will be very interesting to see how high orders for Briar #1 climb by the time the bell rings on FOC tonight.
BRIAR #1 (OF 4) CVR A GARCIA
BOOM! STUDIOS
JUL220285
(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) German Garcia
What if Sleeping Beauty never got her happily ever after… and instead had to save herself?Set in a brutal fantasy world that time forgot, this isn't the fairy tale you know! Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, and director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, The United States of Captain America, Halt and Catch Fire) and rising artist Germán Garc a (Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land) reimagine the classic tale as an epic dark fantasy adventure.In Shops: Sep 28, 2022
SRP: $4.99