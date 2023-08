Posted in: Comics | Tagged: "Do No Harm", nottingham

Comic Shops Gets To Buy Certain Mad Cave Titles For 50 Cents A Pop

Do you remember when comic books cost fifty cents each? Mad Cave Studios are running quite an impressive promotion for comic book retailers.

Do you remember when comic books cost fifty cents each? Mad Cave Studios are running quite an impressive promotion for comic book retailers, selling single issues wholesale to comic book stores for 50 cents each, to encourage retailers tom introduce them to their readers as whatever promotion they can arrange. Personally, I would suggest not sleeping on Nottingham, especially when all ten issues are available at that price and issue 2 sells for $10 raw on eBay and Legacy Of Violence gets similar…

BATTLECATS VOL 3 #2

NOTTINGHAM #2 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

BATTLECATS VOL 3 #3

NOTTINGHAM #3 (OF 5) 2ND PTG

BECSTAR #1 2ND PTG

NOTTINGHAM #5 (OF 5)

BECSTAR #2

NOTTINGHAM #6 (OF 5) CVR A VOLK

BECSTAR #4

NOTTINGHAM #6 (OF 5) CVR B VOLK

BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #1

NOTTINGHAM #7 (OF 5) CVR A VOLK & ROMANO

BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #3

NOTTINGHAM #7 (OF 5) CVR B VOLK & ROMANO

DAHLIA IN THE DARK #1 (OF 6) CVR B SHEHAN

NOTTINGHAM #8 (OF 10) CVR A VOLK & ROMANO

DAHLIA IN THE DARK #2 (OF 6) CVR B SHEHAN

NOTTINGHAM #8 (OF 10) CVR B VOLK & ROMANO

HOLLYWOOD TRASH #4 (OF 5)

NOTTINGHAM #9 (OF 10) CVR A VOLK & ROMANO (MR)

HOLLYWOOD TRASH #5 (OF 5)

NOTTINGHAM #9 (OF 10) CVR B VOLK & ROMANO (MR)

HONOR AND CURSE #11

PANTOMIME #3 (OF 6)

HONOR AND CURSE #12

PANTOMIME #5 (OF 6)

HONOR AND CURSE #8

POTIONS INC #1 (OF 5)

LCSD 2022 LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #1 (NET)

POTIONS INC #2 (OF 5)

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #1 (MR)

POTIONS INC #3 (OF 5)

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #2 (OF 12) (MR)

POTIONS INC #4 (OF 5)

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #3 (OF 12) (MR)

SPEED REPUBLIC #1 CVR A PARASCANDOLO & MONTE

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #4 (OF 12) (MR)

SPEED REPUBLIC #1 CVR B FABIAN LELAY

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #1 CVR A CAMELO

STARGAZER #6 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #1 CVR B LONERGAN

THE LAST SESSION #1 CVR A DOZERDRAWS

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #2 CVR A CAMELO

THE LAST SESSION #1 CVR B DOZERDRAWS

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #3 CVR A CAMELO

THE LAST SESSION #2 CVR A DOZERDRAWS

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #3 CVR B LONERGAN

THEY FELL FROM THE SKY #1

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BECSTAR #1

THEY FELL FROM THE SKY #5

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY NOTTINGHAM (MR)

TIGERS TONGUE #1 CVR A IGBOKWE

NATURES LABYRINTH #1 (OF 6) (MR)

TIGERS TONGUE #4 CVR A IGBOKWE

NOTTINGHAM #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG

VILLAINOUS #5 (OF 5)

NOTTINGHAM #10 (OF 10) CVR A VOLK & ROMANO (MR)

WOLVENHEART #13 CVR A GIRALDO

NOTTINGHAM #10 (OF 10) CVR B VOLK & ROMANO (MR)

WOLVENHEART #13 CVR B GIRALDO

