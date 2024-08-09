Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Swipe File | Tagged: james harren, transformers, ultramega

Comic Stores Get A Surprise James Harren Transformers #11 Cover

Comic Stores Get A Surprise James Harren Transformers #11 Cover, Sells For Three Figures on eBay

Article Summary Comic stores receive surprise James Harren cover for Transformers #11 through Lunar Distributors.

Known for Rumble and Ultra Mega, James Harren's cover fetches three figures on eBay.

First Transformers title under Skybound after IDW lost the license; ties into Energon Universe.

Released next week, retailing at $3.99, featuring Optimus Prime's mission to save Earth and Cybertron.

Comic book retailers who order through Lunar Distributors got a little surprise on their Transformers orders for next week which started popping in yesterday.

A "cover F" for Transformers #11, out next week, by James Harren. And here it is. Co-creator of the series Rumble, artist on BPRD, Thor, Hawkeye Vs Deadpool, Heralds, Conan, and co-creator of Ultra Mega, also from Skybound, which looked like this.

Well, this is what his surprise cover for Transformers #11 looks like. Isn't that fun? A self-swipe file?

Copies have already sold for $100 from Goblin Market and somewhere between $135 and $150 from Ssalesfish Comics… will Diamond or Diamond UK stores get them too? At this moment, we are not sure…

TRANSFORMERS #11

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A) Jorge Corona, Mike Spicer

Only Optimus Prime can save Earth and Cybertron.

But will all of the Autobots stand with him? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024

Transformers is an ongoing comic comic book series from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics, that debuted in 2023. The series is the first Transformers title released under Skybound, following previous publisher IDW Publishing's loss of the license in 2022, and is part of the Energon Universe, sharing continuity with Skybound's Void Rivals and G.I. Joe comics. Bleeding Cool broke the news that IDW Publishing was to lose the Transformers and then the GI Joe comic book rights back in November 2021 at San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021, and we soon learned that Robert Kirkman's publisher Skybound would acquire the rights. It all went official when details of Void Rivals #1 leaked on Bleeding Cool, and the series by Daniel Warren Johnson has continued to break Eisners and win the Transformers franchise its first Eisner Awards in the process. And with GI Joe #1 about to launch, it shows little sign of stopping. Consider this cover a little thank you present from Skybound.

