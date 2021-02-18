Comics Folk React To... The Death Of Rush Limbaugh

Yesterday saw the death of longtime political commentator Rush Limbaugh. Comic book creators, amongst many other folk, took to social media to share their opinions of the man, on the day that he died. Here is a smattering of the opinion shared.

Huh. Rush Limbaugh, US conservative icon, dies aged 70 https://t.co/I2YsmlZOEL — Chris Sotomayor 🇵🇷 (@SotoColor) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaugh. His place at the microphone will never be filled. — Bill Willingham (@BillWillingham) February 17, 2021

Bill Sienkiewicz:

Fwiw, and to those who actually notice such things- it's no secret I'm behind on memorial portraits for people who I feel legitimately warrant them- as subjective as that may sound. I'm doing them , even months later, (i.e., all the time it seems) Were I actually getting paid to do them (I'm not) this quest would be the definition of job security. So as admittedly partisan as it sounds, it's a relief when nature provides an opportunity for me to sit one out. Specifically here-as of this AM–: Rush Limbaugh. Not going to lie, It's tempting af to do a memorial caricature, not a portrait at all; to be cynical and vindictive as an artist- to go for jugular, editorially speaking. you know: to do one of my actual self-appointed JOBS I cherish as an illustrator/artist/critic/observer/human. I suppose doing so would make me a glaring example of leftist intolerance by those who love him. They'd have a decent argument, but idgaf. So, nah. Because- at least in this case- I could never ever do justice to just how truly awful he was.

I know there are people mourning Rush Limbaugh right now. I am not one of them. I can think of only a handful of people that faumented the rise in division, racism and hatred like he did. I knew he was bad back in the 90's. 20 years later, he's as responsible for this as Trump. pic.twitter.com/HuX9OzHLwY — Darick (@DarickR) February 17, 2021

Chuck Dixon: RIP Rush Limbaugh. Schadenfreuders WILL be unfriended. Celebrating ANYONE'S passing is petty and evil.

I will never forget the first time I heard Rush Limbaugh on the radio. I was sitting in my foster family's kitchen, reading THE HANDMAID'S TALE, and when I realized what I was hearing, I thought I was hallucinating. He sounded like he was begging for the birth of Gilead. — Seanan McGuire (@seananmcguire) February 17, 2021

Justin Jordan: Twenty five ish years ago, I had a job working in a sawmill. There were only three or four of us working. At lunch and on breaks the boss would have Rush Limbaugh playing. Which was…interesting. Twenty five years ago I was pretty libertarianish (a side effect of being eighteen or so) and even then, I though Rush Limbaugh was a jack ass. But he was an insidious one. In those days (and possibly since, but I've never bothered to listen) he'd do this thing where he'd start out on a topic, and for a bit it'd be reasonable and easy to agree with. And then he'd run headlong into sociopathic bullsh-t. Which is STILL a model used by the right wing, and is part of the reason the Youtube algorithm glide path is hard to fight against. He made the world worse, substantially, by his presence in it.

Rush Limbaugh is dead.

Oh well. — Jamal Yaseem Igle (@JAMALIGLE) February 17, 2021

Today Imlearned Limbaugh fans are the most tender, sensitive, whiny, hypocritical, useless, needy babies on the planet. — Pete Woods, Space Guardian (@thatpetewoods) February 18, 2021

Peter David: Rush Limbaugh dies the same day that Trump Plaza is imploded. Certainly symbolic of something.

I would happily dance on his grave. If the God his followers pretend to believe exists, Rush is burning in hell, but in my belief system he's just being pumped full of formaldehyde to replace the bile he's been filled with for decades. https://t.co/4UNu8q2wdQ — Gerry Conway Wears A Mask Because He Cares (@gerryconway) February 17, 2021

The Rush to judgment. Get it? — Brian Buccellato (@BrianBooch) February 17, 2021

I don't think Rush got lung cancer from the cigars he smoked, but the deeply toxic lies that he spoke.

They were only slightly less deadly when they entered other people's ears. — Vinnie Bartilucci (@VBartilucci) February 17, 2021

Christ, can you even imagine the confederacy of ratf-cks who'll show up at Rush's funeral? — Andy Khouri (@andykhouri) February 18, 2021

"nobody should celebrate the death of another human being" okay, let's start with Rush, who had a recurring segment in the 1980's where he'd read off the names of people who'd died of AIDS as a comedy bit over Dionne Warwick's "I'll Never Love This Way Again" — 💭 (@samthielman) February 17, 2021

Dave Olbrich: R.I.H. Rush Limbaugh

Excellent thread. Let's all remember Rush Limbaugh for what he worked so tirelessly to achieve. https://t.co/wq9ajLQ3gA — Matthew Southworth (@mattsouthworth) February 17, 2021

Vito Delsante: Rush Limbaugh died. I take no pleasure in the death of my enemies, but he spread so much hate, vitriol and racism. He will not be missed.

My grandparents were early victims of Rush Limbaugh. In the early 90s he had them believing the government was following them in black helicopters, among other wacko bullshi-t. Their paranoia and conspiracy beliefs robbed me of them. F-ck you, Rush – I hope it was painful. — Matt Miner * BLACK LIVES MATTER * (@MattMinerXVX) February 18, 2021

Donna Barr: This POS hurt us all.

I'm glad Rush Limbaugh is dead. He lived a horrible, cruel life and the world is better without him — Alejandro A. Arbona 🇵🇷 (@Alejandrobot) February 17, 2021

Jonathan Vankin: As the United States surpasses the staggering 500,000 death mark (per Worldometer), we should ask ourselves how many of these deaths are the direct result of Rush Limbaugh repeatedly and forcefully assuring his listeners that COVID-19 was no worse than a "common cold."

…This particular source of it, still one of the biggest ones, is now permanently dry. I'm never "happy" about a death, but I won't muster any sadness about his. He made people's lives harder for decades. I'm sad about *that*. /2 — Cully Hamner (@CullyHamner) February 17, 2021

Brandon Bitros: My favorite Rush Limbaugh story is when he was at William Shatner's Super Bowl party and Henry Rollins snubbed his handshake and left early because f-ck that guy

.@POTUS I want to encourage you to revoke the Medal of Freedom that was given to Rush Limbaugh (and Bill Cosby's, too). Who cares if this is something a president "isn't allowed to do." Just please announce it and the stain on those medals will last regardless. — Ward Sutton (@WardSutton) February 17, 2021

Goodbye Rush Limbaugh…may you enjoy your time in hell. — Pat Brosseau (@droog811) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh's death is the end of an era. A sh-tty, sh-tty era of lies, animosity politics, racism, corporate water carrying, and populist manipulation to subvert democracy, the repercussions of which we will never be able to undo. — NO MORE RICH LEADERS (@JoshuaDysart) February 17, 2021

I have mixed feelings about Rush Limbaugh's death. On one hand I am happy that a horrible person died but on the other hand I'm really happy that a horrible person died. — Shannon Wheeler (@MuchCoffee) February 17, 2021

i don't usually speak ill of the recently departed, but since my grandma nell is no longer alive to express it, i feel compelled to tweet one last "f-ck you" to rush limbaugh. f-ck that guy. forever. and ever. amen. 🙏 — JLJ (@jameslucasjones) February 18, 2021

Remember when Rush Limbaugh accused Michael J. Fox of faking his Parkinsons? Every day of his adult life he was on this planet, he made it a worse place. Every f-cking day. What a pathetic life. This cancer survivor isn't shedding a tear for him. — Derf Backderf (@DerfBackderf) February 17, 2021