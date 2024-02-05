Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW | Tagged: jobwatch, random house graphic

Comics JobWatch: Random House Graphic & IDW Promotions & Appointments

Here's a Bleeding Cool JobWatch look at recent hirings and promotions at a number of comic book and graphic novel publishers, including DC, IDW and Random House Graphic.

JobWatch: We'd already looked at Katie Kubert's new position as Batman editor – but it is a temporary addition to her existing Group Editor role until DC Comics hires a permanent replacement for Ben Abernathy who seems to have jumped over to Skybound.

JobWatch: Over at IDW and Top Shelf Productions, Holly Aitchison has joined in November 2023 as the new Book Trade Marketing Manager. She worked at Boom Studios from 2015 to 2021, rising from Operations Assistant to Digital Sales Coordinator. She worked at Oni Press as Consumer Marketing Manager for almost two years before becoming Director Of Sales, US Publishing at Humanoids. They will lead marketing efforts for the Top Shelf Productions line, as well as book market focused efforts for IDW's Original collected editions. "Growing up as a comics fan, I never really thought about the fact that real human beings did this for a job, so every day I spend as a comics professional is a joy," said Aitchison. "Becoming a part of the Top Shelf and IDW team cranks that joy up to 11! It's an inspiration to work alongside true legends of the comic publishing world every day. Champing at the bit to share what we've got cooking for 2024 and beyond!"

JobWatch: Jasmine Baker joined IDW as the new Social Media Manager in January 2024. Prebviously a Social Media Coordinator at Blacks Rule Magazine, and a Manga and Comics Lead at Barnes and Noble for four years, she was an Associate Producer at PBS and now planning to useIDW's social media platforms to help readers find their next favorite series. "I'm super excited to start my journey with IDW Publishing! This is such a wonderful opportunity for me as I love all books and comics," stated Baker. "I'm excited to have an 'official' excuse to dive deeper into different fandoms (because I'm chronically online). I can't wait to meet you all, let's have fun together!"

JobWatch: Previously, Bleeding Cool reported that Whitney Leopard has been promoted to executive editor at Random House Graphic, from senior editor. Well, it seems there were a couple of promotions in the wake of that move. Heidi Kilgras has been promoted to executive editorial director at Random House Brands and Graphic, from editorial director. And Jasmine Hodge has been promoted to associate editor at Random House Brands and Graphic, from assistant editor.

