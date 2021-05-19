DC Comics Launches Fear State, Batman Crossover Canon Horror Event

This afternoon, DC Comics revealed details for Fear State, a horror-themed Gotham City event that unifies plot threads started in DC Future State and Infinite Frontier, and keeping that momentum of cross-continuity event books going from August into Hallowe'en. It picks up on the strands in Infinite Frontier of Scarecrow being a much bigger deal and working with Simon Saint to horrify Gotham, leading into the events of Future State. It will launch a new ongoing series for Jace Fox, the Next Batman, as well as crossover with Harley Quinn and Catwoman.

And it will crossover with the main Batman title in September, with issue #112 through issue #117. Here's a look at the variant covers for all six Batman issues by artist Jorge Molina, which connect to form a linked image of the allies and enemies that the Dark Knight will encounter throughout Fear State.

This Fall, The Scarecrow is sending Gotham City straight to Hell, and it's up to Batman and his allies to stop it! Fear State is a horror-themed Gotham City event that unifies plot threads started in DC's fan-favorite publishing events, DC Future State and Infinite Frontier. Fear State not only continues The Scarecrow's vision of a fear-controlled Gotham, but also Mayor Christopher Nakano's mission to protect the city with his ground-breaking deal with The Magistrate. This can't miss event is also the launching point for several new series and plotlines across all Batman-family titles, setting a new status quo for 2022! The action begins this August with the following titles:

I Am Batman #0 – The age of a new Dark Knight begins! On August 10, picking up immediately from the events of The Next Batman: Second Son, Jace Fox begins the march toward his destiny when he fights to protect Alleytown against the oppressive forces of the Magistrate, using Batman armor and tech he's found in Bruce Wayne's old base of operations, the Hibernaculum!

Written by John Ridley

Art and Main Cover by Travel Foreman

Card Stock Variant cover by Dave Wilkins

Card Stock Variant cover by Derrick Chew

Card Stock 1:25 Variant cover by Riccardo Federici

40 Pages; $4.99 ($5.99 card stock variant cover)

On Sale Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Catwoman #34 – Then on August 17, Alleytown continues to be the hotspot in Gotham City, with Selina Kyle's quest to keep her home safe beset on all sides, not only by law enforcement gone bad, but a potential invasion by the city's villains as well. And if those problems aren't enough, Batman makes the scene, breaking his and Selina's vow to give each other another one-year break.

Written by Ram V

Art by Fernando Blanco

Main cover by Matteo Scalera

Card stock variant by Jenny Frison

32 Pages; $3.99 ($4.99 card stock variant)

On Sale Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Harley Quinn #6 – What would any crisis that threatens all of Gotham City be without Harley Quinn? Boring, that's what! The mistress of mischief and mayhem teams up with Catwoman to kick the Magistrate out of Alleytown for good!

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Laura Braga

Main cover by Riley Rossmo

Card stock variant by Derrick Chew

32 Pages; $3.99 ($4.99 card stock variant cover)

On Sale Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Batman: Fear State Alpha #1 – The event over a year in the making begins…Fear State settles upon Gotham City, and no one is safe! Overwhelmed by the dual threat of the Scarecrow and Peacekeeper-01, Batman and his allies have been one step behind since the events of Infinite Frontier #0…and with the arrival of a mysterious anti-Oracle and the return of Poison Ivy…Batman might have more than he can handle!

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Riccardo Federici

Main cover by Ben Oliver

Variant cover by Dylan Teague

1:25 ratio variant cover by Jorge Jimenez

1:50 ratio variant cover by Francesco Mattina

40 Pages; $4.99 ($5.99 card stock variant cover)

On Sale Tuesday, August 31, 2021