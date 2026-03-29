Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics The Magazine, Prana Direct, Reckah, The Future Is

Comics! The Magazine #4 Has Two DC Comics Covers That You Can't See

Comics! The Magazine #4 has two DC Comics covers that you can't see in Prana Direct's June 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Comics! The Magazine #4 spotlights DC Comics with two secret variant covers in June 2026 solicits

Supergirl and Lobo are headliners in DC’s latest golden era, with deep dives into their appeal

The revived Vertigo line is featured, exploring new series like 100 Bullets and big creator teams

Additional previews include Reckah’s The Future Is... and Pesto Comics’ From Parts Unknown

Comics! The Magazine #4 from Prana Publishers, orf Prana Direct Marketing, has a double cover for its fourth issue, focusing on the new DC Comics revival, one with Supergirl/Lobo and another for Vertigo. But they haven't let anyone know what they look like in their June 2026 solicits and solicitations, now with its own sub-distribution section through Lunar Distribution, like Massive Indies and Rocketship. We've run the listings for American Mythology and Source Point Press; here are the ones for Reckah Comics' The Future Is… and Pesto Comics' From Parts Unknown as well.

COMICS THE MAGAZINE #4

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) TBA, Rico Renzi

WELCOME TO OUR DC COMICS DOUBLE FEATURE WITH OUR FIRST EVER ORDERABLE VARIANT COVER! That's right! DC Comics is in a new golden era, in both quality and sales, initially built on their ABSOLUTE line, breaking decades-long sales records and frequently taking the #1 Publisher spot in market share reports, but with Next Level, Vertigo, and beyond, the glory is linewide. Why? Our theory is that the books are that great, the backlist is that strong, and the hits just keep coming. So, let's feature two of them. FEATURE ONE: SUPERGIRL & LOBO! We feature two of the biggest characters in the DC Roster, both with contemporary and historical classics. What makes Supergirl and Lobo characters worth watching? How do they represent the contemporary DCU? FEATURE TWO: THE NEW VERTIGO! The new Vertigo line is wall-to-wall banger books by some of the best creators working in the industry. Their recent announcement of the expanded slate, including the return of 100 BULLETS and new entries including but not limited to Darick Robertson's first-new Vertigo title in years on NECRETACEOUS with Tom Taylor, Mario Tamaki & Rosemary Valero O'Connell's THE CRYING DOLL, Simon Spurrier & Aaron Campbell's A WALKING SHADOW, and much, much more. We take a peek at how they built it and what's to come. ALL THIS AND MORE IN EACH AND EVERY ISSUE OF COMICS! THE MAGAZINE – THE "LET'S ENTHUSIASTICALLY DISCUSS COMICS" REVOLUTION HAS ONLY JUST BEGUN! KEY SELLING POINTS: • TWO DC COMICS COVERS! • MORE NEW CHEW COMICS BY JOHN LAYMAN AND ROB GUILLORY! • An Actual Price Guide! • Creator Interviews About What You Do Read! • Features On What You Should Read! • Staff Picks Of What You Will Read! • Actual Comics You Can Read! • Power Rankings with Real Sales Data! • Possibly Art Instruction and Classifieds! • Comic-Sized to Fit on Store Racks!

$2.99 6/3/2026

FUTURE IS ****** #14 CVR A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER (MR)

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Ennio Bufi (CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

THE REALITY-BENDING "PSYCHORAPTURE" STORYLINE CONTINUES! Martina is surrounded by a mindless horde. Wheeler is in over his head. Black Mountain isn't built for an enemy like this. We'll see who survives! KEY SELLING POINTS • The SIXTY-ISSUE series continues its THIRD ARC! • New York Times Bestseller FRED VAN LENTE (Deadpool vs. The Punisher, Marvel Zombies) keeps firing on all cylinders! • Learn to be a hacker with even more Capture the Flag challenges in each and every issue! • TWENTY-FOUR PAGES OF STORY FOR ONLY $4.04! RETAILERS – Also Available: Variant COVER B by Ennio Bufi, and a value-priced 10-COPY BUNDLE of the Jason Shawn Alexander Cover!

$4.04 6/10/2026

FROM PARTS UNKNOWN #2 (OF 5)

(W) Adriano Ariganello (A/CA) Daniel Caval, JP Jordan

After a locker room brawl turns lethal, Bruno is forced to reconcile with a gruesome reality. The blood spilled in this ring is no act, and the stakes have never been higher! As tensions boil over and scores are settled, Bruno, Pietro, and Cindy are pulled into a conspiracy that could be their FINAL CURTAIN CALL! $4.99 6/3/2026

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