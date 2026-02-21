Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Aladdin, comicspro, jeff parker, Stitch

ComicsPRO: Dynamite Launch Aladdin, Stitch 626 & Jeff Parker's Stitch

Dynamite launches Aladdin, Stitch 626 and a new Stitch graphic novel by Jeff Parker, all announced at ComicsPRO

Article Summary Dynamite launches new Aladdin and Lilo & Stitch 626 comic series in May 2026, revealed at ComicsPRO.

Lilo & Stitch 626 spotlights the extended ohana with stories from Daniel Kibblesmith and George Kambadais.

Jeff Parker delivers the original graphic novel The Book of Stitch: Top Secret Adventures in May 2026.

Stitch: Evil-Ish Geniuses Vol. 1 and ongoing Stitch series expand the blue alien's chaotic adventures.

At the ComicsPRO retailer event in Glendale, California yesterday, Dynamite Entertainment announced two new comic book series for May 2026, Aladdin and Stitch 626, both coming with blind bag options and saying "Your wish is our command in May when we launch Aladdin written by James III and illustrated by Agnes Etern." And you can catch up with all manner of ComicsPRO 2026 annoucnements with this handy tag…

As well as "we get to know Lilo and Stitch's family and friends in the new series Lilo And Stitch 626, featuring stories by Daniel Kibblesmith, George Kambadais and Elisa Pochetta. It's actually coming out in May."

626 is the experiment number of Stitch, the 26th of June 2026 will be Stitch Day, and Dynamite, as well as having a Stitch comic for Free Comic Book Day, the first Saturday in May, will have a number of new Stitch titles as well as their ongoing series.

"So here's some interior pages… just so we're clear every issue has two stories about members of Lilo and Stitch's extended family…

"…and we've got the original graphic novel The Book Of Stitch: Top Secret Adventures written and drawn by Stitch…. I mean Jeff Parker. That's coming out in May as well. And those are some pages from Jeff Parker…"

"…and we got the Stitch: Evil Genius collection also for May…"

Which will all be set up by Stitch on Free Comic Book Day from 2026…

And here is a less-blurry look at the titles from the upcoming Dynamite May 2026 solicits and solicitations.

ALADDIN #1

(W) James III (A) Agnese Eterno (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

WELCOME TO AGRABAH! Your wish is our command in this all-new series starring everyone's favorite diamond in the rough, Aladdin! Life is good these days for the former street rat…he's with his love Jasmine, he's got his buddies Abu and Carpet, and Genie is free to do…whatever it is that Genie wants to do. But trouble always seems to pop up around Al, and he'll need the help of everyone he loves to save himself and the entire city of Agrabah! This debut issue features covers by Nicoletta Baldari, Natacha Bustos, J. Scott Campbell, a Cartoon Head cover by Agnese Eterno, and a special PREMIUM MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG containing three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. Retail: $4.99 5/6/2026

LILO AND STITCH 626 #1

(W) Daniel Kibblesmith, George Kambadais (A) Elisa Pochetta, George Kambadais (CA) Sean Galloway

'OHANA! An all-new series that features the extended family and friends of Lilo & Stitch! In this issue, we learn the secret origin of Agent Cobra Bubbles! (Or at least, Lilo's interpretation of said origin). And Captain Gantu finds himself going solo on an Old West-style planet where he'll encounter dangerous criminals from his past! This issue features special MYSTERY VARIANT BLIND BAG containing one limited edition of the issue selected randomly from a range of covers exclusive to this offering! Please The number of Blind Bags is limited, and allocations may occur. $4.99 5/20/2026

STITCH BOOK TOP SECRET ADVENTURES HC

(W/A/CA) Jeff Parker

The first in a series of exceedingly silly original graphic novels about Stitch, as told by Lilo (and drawn by Stitch). Pleakley receives an interplanetary message: The United Galactic Federation wants to build a series of journals that explain the life and times of Experiment 626, a.k.a. Stitch. Pleakley humbly agrees to take on the task…but the Federation doesn't want HIM to write the journals…they want Lilo to write them! Lilo agrees, and thinks the best way to tell Stitch's story is for Lilo to write it, and Stitch himself illustrate it. $15.99 5/6/2026

(W) Connor Ratliff, James III (A) Greta Xella (CA) Edwin Galmon

LET THE MAYHEM COMMENCE! Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the scientist responsible for releasing the blue-furred phenomenon known as Stitch onto an unsuspecting galaxy, is in danger of losing his membership in E.G.G.S. — the Evil Genius Group-slash-Syndicate. With all the time that he's been spending on Earth, Dr. Jumba hasn't earned enough Villain Points to re-up next year. And while he no longer considers himself fully "evil," he really wants to stay in E.G.G.S. — mainly for their great dental plan, and complimentary intergalactic travel lounges. What's a morally flexible genius to do? Why, create a series of evil inventions in an attempt to remain qualified, of course! There's just one problem (well, two, if you count Pleakley's vain attempts to rein in the good doctor): Stitch is a wild card that Jumba can never properly account for in his calculations — and the fuzzy little ball of chaos finds a way to ruin every one of his brilliant inventions! Collecting issues #1-4 of the adorably unhinged series from authors CONNOR RATLIFF and JAMES III and artist GRETA XELLA, Stitch Vol. 1: Evil-Ish Geniuses also includes a comprehensive cover gallery from otherworldly talents EDWIN GALMON, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, CIRO CANGIALOSI, GEORGE KAMBADAIS and JENNIFER L. MEYER!

$19.99 4/8/2026

(W) Connor Ratliff, James III (A) Greta Xella (CA) Edwin Galmon

A new story arc begins from the hyper-creative team of writers Connor Ratliff and James III and artist Greta Xella! Stitch visits a planet that is all dogs, living in harmony. By the time he leaves, he has disrupted their dog society and they are all! Riled! Up! $4.99 5/6/2026

(W) Tom Ratliff (A) Greta Xella (CA) Edwin Galmon

Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the scientist responsible for releasing the blue-furred phenomenon known as Stitch onto an unsuspecting galaxy, is in danger of losing his membership in E.G.G.S. — the Evil Genius Group-slash-Syndicate. With all the time that he's been spending on Earth, Dr. Jumba hasn't earned enough Villain Points to re-up next year. And while he no longer considers himself fully "evil," he really wants to stay in E.G.G.S. — mainly for their great dental plan, and complimentary intergalactic travel lounges.What's a morally flexible genius to do? Why, create a series of evil inventions in an attempt to remain qualified, of course! There's just one problem (well, two, if you count Pleakley's vain attempts to rein in the good doctor): Stitch is a wild card that Jumba can never properly account for in his calculations — and the fuzzy little ball of chaos finds a way to ruin every one of his brilliant inventions!Acclaimed writers/comedians/podcasters CONNOR RATLIFF and JAMES III (Tiny Dinos, Dead Eyes, Young Dylan, All That) join forces with otherworldly artist GRETA XELLA to bring Earthlings everywhere the all-new adventures of Lilo's irrepressible pet — featuring a cover from EDWIN GALMON 5/2/2026

