Comparing Both Current Dune Adaptations As Comic Books

Legendary Comics announced Dune: Part Two, the graphic novel adaptation of Frank Herbert's book by Lilah Sturges, Drew Johnson, Zid, and Niezam

Legendary Comics announced today an official movie graphic novel based on Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' Dune: Part Two, the film adaptation of Frank Herbert's book from Denis Villeneuve. So, if you want to get that IMAX feeling you can hold it really close to your face. Dune, Part One comic book writer Lilah Sturges and artists Drew Johnson, Zid, and Niezam return to the sequel. Covers are by Bill Sienkiewicz and Keron Grant.

It's not the only Dune comic book adaptations out there, Boom Studios has had a roaring line in Dune adaptations amd prequels written by those who also wrote subsequent Dune novels. But the ones from Legendary get to use the likenesses of the film's cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Nicolas Cage and the rest.

Partnering with Rocketship Entertainment and in cooperation with Herbert Properties, LLC, Legendary Comics will create limited editions of Dune: Part Two: The Official Movie Graphic Novel, paired with exclusive merchandise available only through Kickstarter.

"Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee."

While Boom Studios have released a first look at Dune: House Corrino #1, the first issue of a brand new 33-page, oversized, eight-issue, comic book series expanding the mythology of Frank Herbert's Dune and available in comic shops on the 20th of March written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, drawn by Simone Ragazzoni, colourist Dan Jackson, and letterer Ed Dukeshire,

House Corrino, once the deadliest House in the known universe as the Imperial family, set up the final pieces leading into the events of Dune and the fall of House Atreides. While conflicts escalate between the Fremen and House Harkonnen on Arrakis, the Bene Gesserit keep a close eye on Jessica's pregnancy, and House Atreides takes part in the plan to seal Ix's fate…

Dune: House Corrino #1 features cover art by Raymond Swanland, Veronica Fish, Rebeca Puebla, and Dan Mora.

