Corey R Tabor Sells Sir Ladybug Graphic Novels to HarperCollins

Corey R Tabor is the author and illustrator of several books for children, including Mel Fell, Snail Crossing, and the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award–winning Fox the Tiger. He has a new character for a series of graphic novels, Sir Ladybug, and has sold the first three to Donna Bray at HarperCollins/Balzer + Bray,

Though Sir Ladybug is a fierce knight, he grapples with stage fright—so when a quest appears, Sir Ladybug and his friends, a roly-poly herald and a snail squire, must explore what it means to be afraid and what it means to be brave.

The first Sir Ladybug graphic novel is scheduled to be published in the winter of 2022. Corey R Tabor's agent Rebecca Sherman at Writers House negotiated the three-book deal for world rights.

Balzer & Bray is a boutique imprint within HarperCollins that publishes what they consider to be "bold, creative, and groundbreaking picture books and novels for kids and teens" such as The Whuhan I Know.

HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan. The company is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of News Corp. The name is a combination of several publishing firm names: Harper & Row, an American publishing company acquired in 1987—whose own name was the result of an earlier merger of Harper & Brothers (founded in 1817) and Row, Peterson & Company—together with UK publishing company William Collins, Sons (founded in 1819), acquired in 1989. HarperCollins has publishing groups in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, India, and China. The company publishes many different imprints, both former independent publishing houses and new imprints. And now a new graphic novel series.