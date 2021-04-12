Cornering The Market On Sales Of Amazing Spider-Man #1 For $17

Last week, a copy of Amazing Spider-Man #1 from 1963 went on auction on eBay and sold for just over $17 after 20 bids. Which is a real bargain… until you look at what you got.

The seller wrote;

This is a corner piece of the bottom right cover of an original Amazing Spider-Man #1. It had fallen off my original copy and I did not want to glue it back on before submitting it to CGC for the risk of it being returned as restored. Own a piece of history! Literally.

Here is the actual cover if you wanted to compare and contrast.

The Amazing Spider-Man began publication in 1963 as a monthly periodical and was published continuously, with a brief interruption in 1995, until its relaunch with a new numbering order in 1999. In 2003 the series reverted to the numbering order of the first volume and now has the latest 2018 volume and legacy issue number on the front cover.

The character was created by writer-editor Stan Lee and artist and co-plotter Steve Ditko, and the pair produced 38 issues from March 1963 to July 1966. Ditko left after the 38th issue, while Lee remained as writer until issue 100.

The Amazing Spider-Man has been the character's flagship series for his first almost-sixty years in publication. So any chance to get a copy of the first issue of the series, even if just a slip of paper, is enough for people to make a big on. Is it possible that you could make more money from chopping a comic book like this up and selling it like confetti rather than just going for the whole thing?

Especially since the first issue of his ongoing series saw Marvel's first crossover with Spider-Man and the Fantastic Four. It all began right here…