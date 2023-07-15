Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Titan | Tagged: conan, Cory Sedlmeier

Cory Sedlmeier Quits The Conan The Barbarian Collections

This week, Cory Sedlmeier stated, he was no longer involved with the Conan Omnibus project as published by HEroic Signatures and Titan Comics

Cory Sedlmeier has worked in Marvel editorial for over twenty-one years as an Editor and for seventeen years as a freelance editor, designer, art restorer, archival consultant and more, specializing in the Marvel Masterworks editions. He also works as a freelance Collections Editor at Ahoy Comics, and a Senior Editorial and Production Consultant at AWA Studios.

As Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics took over the Conan The Barbarian license from Marvel Comics, a story you first read about on Bleeding Cool, Cory Sedlmeier transferred his skills working on the Conan Omnibus line at Marvel to Titan. Or, at least, he did.

This week, Cory Sedlmeier posted to Tapatak's Collected Edition message boards, talking about whether or not the Titan/Heroic collection would match the look of the Marvel Omnibuses. Originally it would have done, but maybe not any more? As Cory Sedlmeier stated, he was no longer involved with the project. "There's an update in that department: I chose to leave the position as editor of Heroic Signatures/Titan's classic Conan collections. In the end, the role did not provide the degree of quality control that I have had on my projects with other publishers. That was a must for me, which I stated from the outset. I exited with the majority of the SSOCv9 [Savage Sword Of Conan Volume 9] black-and-white restoration completed and material sourced and vetted for SSOCv10 [Savage Sword Of Conan Volume 10], CTBv11 [Conan The Barbarian Volume 11] and CTKv2 [Conan The King Volume 2], which ought to leave the Conan Omnibus well positioned for the future. That said, since I left before the first BTP and new volumes went to press, I cannot speak to their final presentation or quality. Heroic Signatures have their heart in the right place and want to give fans great Conan books. I wish them well."

It might not have entirely been the voice of confidence they were hoping for.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!