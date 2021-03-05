Cosmic Odyssey Comes To DC Hardcovers in Hero Collector June Solicits

Hero Collector from Eaglemoss are first off the blocks for June 2021 solicitations, with graphic novels from DC Comics…

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – DC SUPER HEROES

Hero Collector brings together some of DC's most critical superhero adventures in a series of hardback collections, each including classic bonus material from the Golden and Silver Age!

Hero Collector #149 – Cosmic Odyssey

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK149; Barcode: 977205437358449

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 232pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Jim Starlin

Artist(s): Mike Mignola

Product Description: From industry legends Jim Starlin and Mike Mignola comes a tale spanning the DC cosmos! Darkseid is Lord of Apokolips, one of the most powerful and feared beings in the universe… but when he faces a threat beyond his mighty abilities, even Darkseid must seek the help of heroes! Can the Justice League and New Gods join forces with the God of Evil, to save all their worlds?

Hero Collector #150 – Green Arrow: The Archer's Quest

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCGUK150, Barcode: 97720543735850

Format: Hardcover

Print Spec: 176pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Brad Meltzer

Artist(s): Phil Hester, Ande Parks

Product Description: After his return from death, Green Arrow has some loose ends to clear up, and old friends and foes alike that need a visit. This modern classic shone on a spotlight on the Emerald Archer's most human aspects, reuniting him with his old sidekick Roy Harper, aka Arsenal, as the two set out to answer a peculiar question: what was Catman doing at Green Arrow's funeral?

HERO COLLECTOR GRAPHIC NOVELS – LEGEND OF BATMAN

Experience the life story of Batman from beginning to end, in this Hero Collector series of essential stories starring the Dark Knight and his greatest allies and enemies, each collected in hardcover!

Hero Collector #86 – Batman: Knightsend (Part 2)

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK086, Barcode: 977251498221986

Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 200pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Doug Moench, Alan Grant, Chuck Dixon

Artist(s): Mike Manley, Bret Blevins, Graham Nolan, Ron Wagner, Tom Grummett, Jim Balent

Product Description: The grand finale of the Knightfall saga pits Bruce Wayne, retrained and revitalized after his crippling at the hands of Bane, against his rogue replacement Jean-Paul Valley, aka Azrael. Who will prove themselves the true Batman, and claim the mantle of Gotham's Dark Knight?

Hero Collector #87 – Batman: Prodigal (Part 1)

RRP: €16.99/£11.99 (not US available)

SKU: DCLUK087, Barcode: 977251498221987

Format: Hardcover; Print Spec: 152pp, 175 x 260mm

Author(s): Chuck Dixon, Doug Moench, Alan Grant

Artist(s): Graham Nolan, Mike Gustovitch, Bret Blevins, Phil Jimenez, Ron Wagner

Product Description: After the game-changing events of Knightfall, Bruce Wayne asks Dick Grayson, now the hero known as Nightwing, to take his place while he recovers and re-examines his quest for justice. As Batman, Dick must learn the responsibility and pressure that his former mentor Bruce Wayne bore as the Dark Knight… and face one of his most dangerous adversaries.