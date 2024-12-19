Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Hush 2, jim lee

Covers For Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb's Batman: Hush 2 Part One… And Two

Covers for Batman: Hush 2 by J. Scott Campbell, Gabriele Dell’otto, Dan Mora, Lee Bermejo, Simone Di Meo, Tony S Daniel & Sean Gordon Murphy

Article Summary Batman: Hush 2 Part 1 starts in March 2025, running six issues in the series.

Variant covers by renowned artists, including Jim Lee, add flair to the release.

Gabriele Dell’otto's variants will connect across issues #158-163 for a unique set.

Jason Todd seeks vengeance against Joker in Batman #159, challenging the Dark Knight.

Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's Batman: Hush 2 begins in Batman #158 on the 26th of March, 2025, will be dubbed BATMAN: H2SH, will run monthly for six issues through August's Batman #163, and then a second set of six issues will run as their own book, currently scheduled for 2026. Batman #158 will feature variant covers by J. Scott Campbell, Gabriele Dell'otto, Dan Mora, Lee Bermejo, Simone Di Meo, Tony S. Daniel, and Sean Gordon Murphy, in addition to several new variant covers by Lee, Williams, and Sinclair.

Batman #158 will also feature a foil variant cover by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair (not shown), a "Courtside" card stock variant cover by Tony S. Daniel (not shown), and a blank sketch variant cover (not shown). DC will also offer a foil wraparound DC Showcase variant by Sean Gordon Murphy.

And Jason Todd will be arriving in force on the main cover of Batman #159. Taking revenge on the Joker for his murder, guns in hand… but what about Batman?

Batman #158 will be published by DC Comics in March 2025.

And there are these promotional variant covers coming in February 2025 across the DC Comics line.

