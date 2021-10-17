Crossed #0 and the Breaking Point of Civilization, Up for Auction

About the genesis of his now-infamous original Crossed series, Garth Ennis once said, "I had a dream that I thought was going to be about zombies attacking a house full of victims, but it turned out they weren't zombies at all. They were simply people, grinning with psychotic glee at the thought of what they were going to do to the occupants of the house — which wasn't going to be anything nice. Then I woke up." Even in a pop-cultural world where ordinary zombies have become mainstream, the Crossed series by Ennis and Jacen Burrows left its mark.

Ennis would also elaborate on what makes the underpinnings of this unusual series tick. " It would certainly take an infection or some other unusual phenomenon to reduce everyone to a Crossed-type state at once, and to keep them there. That's the invention that the story requires to work. The kinds of acts you see in the story, however, are not invented at all. A quick glance through the history books will reveal all manner of depraved activity; thousands upon thousands of dreadful things that we've been doing to each other since time began."

It's a series that asked the question: When civilization crumbles in one terrifying moment; when people are gleefully breaking into unthinkable acts of violence all around you; when everyone you love has died screaming in agony: What do you do? A comic book that's certainly not for the faint of heart.

